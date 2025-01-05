Full-scale search operations at Jeju Air crash site conclude as bereaved families return home to grieve
Published: 05 Jan. 2025, 17:29 Updated: 05 Jan. 2025, 18:57
-
- SEO JI-EUN
- [email protected]
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
Authorities concluded large-scale search operations at the crash site where 179 of 181 passengers and crew of Jeju Air Flight 7C2216 lost their lives, following the recovery of all victims’ remains and the completion of identification.
The final search of the aircraft’s tail section ended late Saturday night, bringing an end to seven days of intense operations since Dec. 29 involving firefighters, police and forensic experts. The teams combed the wreckage, runway and nearby reed fields for remains and belongings.
The explosion during the crash severely damaged many victims' remains, making identification challenging. Officials reported that no new significant findings were made, and the likelihood of additional discoveries was slim.
Authorities confirmed that all 179 victims, including two Thai nationals, were recovered and identified. As of noon Sunday, the remains of 176 victims had been handed over to families and transported to funeral homes for individual services. Three victims who were members of the same family will have their remains handed over on Monday, reportedly due to religious reasons.
Most families are holding three-day funerals, expected to conclude between Tuesday and Wednesday. Gwangju and South Jeolla, home to many victims, have reported delays due to the high volume of funerals, prompting local authorities to extend crematorium hours.
Personal items belonging to 128 victims out of 150 identified had been returned to families as of Sunday morning, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport. Unidentified items will be made available for inspection by families wishing to claim them.
Only a few blankets and slippers remained in the previously crowded yellow tents set up as temporary shelters on Sunday, and only half the shelters will be retained.
“I spent every day here, eating and sleeping at the airport, except on workdays,” said a man in his 60s from Iksan, North Jeolla, who lost a niece in the crash. “Now I’ll grieve with my family at the funeral home.”
A 46-year-old man surnamed Han, who lost his parents, said, "I plan to travel to my late parents’ hometown in Jeju in two days following the plane schedule.
"I’m waiting for my father’s phone, which is still under forensic analysis, so I can take it with me,” he added.
“We prepared 1,500 meals, but only 300 were served today,” said volunteer Lee Seon-hwa. “With most families gone, we’re now serving airport staff and officials.”
Daily government briefings at the airport will also conclude after Sunday.
“It's surprising how families have left so quickly,” family representative Park Han-shin said in the final session. “I believe many were exhausted after waiting so long for their loved ones to be recovered.”
The families expressed gratitude to government officials, acknowledging their efforts despite significant criticism.
The Aviation and Railway Accident Investigation Board is examining the aircraft’s two engines and major components, which have been moved to a hangar. Investigators are also relocating scattered debris outside the airport perimeter for further analysis.
A joint Korean-American investigation team is analyzing data from the cockpit voice recorder (CVR) and flight data recorder (FDR). The transcription of the CVR was completed on Saturday, and the FDR is scheduled to be sent to the United States for analysis on Monday.
While the initial cause of the crash was a bird strike, a 2-meter-high concrete embankment topped with a 2-meter localizer has been blamed for worsening the crash’s severity. Questions have been raised about whether the embankment’s installation violated safety regulations.
The Ministry of Education announced on Sunday that university tuition for victims’ families would be covered for one year.
Investigations are underway into 99 online posts defaming the victims and families of the Jeju Air crash as of 5 p.m. Saturday. One suspected poster, a man in his 30s has been arrested.
BY SEO JI-EUN, LEE SU-MIN, JO SU-BIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)