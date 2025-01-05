 Three people dead after fishing boat strikes rocks off Korea's southwest coast
Published: 05 Jan. 2025, 13:34 Updated: 05 Jan. 2025, 14:46
The Coast Guard logo [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Three people died after a fishing boat carrying 22 struck rocks off Korea's southwest coast Saturday, officials said.
 
The Coast Guard and other authorities reported receiving a call around 10:30 a.m. about the boat crashing into rocks near Gageo Island in Sinan, South Jeolla Province.
 

The three people were found in a state of cardiac arrest and were pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.
 
The other 19 people were rescued by the Coast Guard and a nearby vessel, and were not in any life-threatening conditions.
 
These people are believed to have jumped into the ocean to wait to be rescued when their boat appeared in danger of capsizing.
 
The Coast Guard initially said the boat was carrying 21 people but later found out there were 22 aboard.
 
Authorities plan to investigate the cause of the accident and will also try to determine the reason behind the discrepancy in the headcount.
 
The Coast Guard said the captain of the vessel may be booked on charges of professional negligence resulting in death.
 
Yonhap 
