“I'll face impeachment, but from here”

Published: 05 Jan. 2025, 20:00
The Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials (CIO) attempted to execute the arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol between Jan. 3 and 5 but was blocked by the Presidential Security Service (PSS). Yoon, who said, “I will firmly face impeachment,” is now hiding behind his security personnel. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
 
