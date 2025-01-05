“I'll face impeachment, but from here”
Published: 05 Jan. 2025, 20:00
The Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials (CIO) attempted to execute the arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol between Jan. 3 and 5 but was blocked by the Presidential Security Service (PSS). Yoon, who said, “I will firmly face impeachment,” is now hiding behind his security personnel. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
