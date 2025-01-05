Today's fortune: Jan. 5, 2025
Published: 05 Jan. 2025, 07:00
Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores saju (the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025 (Dec. 6 on the lunar calendar)
Rat
Wealth: fair
Health: good
Love: happy
Lucky direction: east
1936: A peaceful day filled with warm family moments.
1948: Nostalgic memories bring joy and laughter.
1960: Share stories and strengthen connections.
1972: Thoughtful gestures create lasting impressions.
1984: Your optimistic energy uplifts those around you.
1996: Build stronger ties with genuine conversations.
Ox
Wealth: fair
Health: fair
Love: understanding
Lucky direction: south
1937: A reflective mood sets the tone for the day.
1949: Offer advice that empowers others to grow.
1961: Balance work and leisure to maintain harmony.
1973: Plan carefully before executing any ideas.
1985: Kindness paves the way for trust and respect.
1997: Stay focused on long-term goals despite distractions.
Tiger
Wealth: excellent
Health: strong
Love: united
Lucky direction: west
1938: Opportunities for success come from teamwork.
1950: Strengthen bonds through collaboration.
1962: Productivity peaks in a group setting.
1974: Harmony in relationships amplifies progress.
1986: Your charisma inspires others to join your cause.
1998: Bold moves bring recognition and success.
Rabbit
Wealth: fair
Health: average
Love: fleeting
Lucky direction: north
1939: Find comfort in the familiar.
1951: A calm approach helps you handle minor setbacks.
1963: Avoid overthinking — focus on the present.
1975: Patience and empathy ease tensions in relationships.
1987: Avoid making snap judgments in sensitive matters.
1999: Keep your expectations grounded in reality.
Dragon
Wealth: fair
Health: fair
Love: forgiving
Lucky direction: south
1940: Let go of regrets, they hold no value.
1952: Focus on fostering harmony in your environment.
1964: Be open to understanding others’ perspectives.
1976: Mindful communication prevents misunderstandings.
1988: Reflect on past decisions to guide future actions.
2000: Approach relationships with compassion and grace.
Snake
Wealth: fair
Health: cautious
Love: patient
Lucky direction: west
1941: Tend to your physical and emotional well-being.
1953: Slow and steady wins the race today.
1965: Take breaks to maintain focus and energy.
1977: Avoid rushing into decisions.
1989: Be a source of calm in a chaotic situation.
2001: Today’s patience sets the stage for tomorrow’s success.
Horse
Wealth: fair
Health: good
Love: passionate
Lucky direction: east
1942: Pursue your goals with enthusiasm and vigor.
1954: Your bold approach attracts exciting opportunities.
1966: Shared activities bring loved ones closer.
1978: Your enthusiasm inspires teamwork and collaboration.
1990: Authentic expressions of love strengthen bonds.
2002: Your courage drives meaningful progress.
Sheep
Wealth: fair
Health: fair
Love: fleeting
Lucky direction: north
1943: Patience brings clarity to confusing situations.
1955: Balance optimism with realistic expectations.
1967: A steady approach ensures long-term success.
1979: Stay focused on your priorities.
1991: Small, consistent steps lead to significant achievements.
2003: Show gratitude for the progress you’ve made.
Monkey
Wealth: fair
Health: good
Love: joyful
Lucky direction: south
1944: Share laughter and happiness with loved ones.
1956: Reflect on past achievements for motivation.
1968: Rekindle relationships that bring joy.
1980: Embrace creative opportunities.
1992: Surround yourself with positivity.
2004: Your vibrant energy brightens everyone’s day.
Rooster
Wealth: fair
Health: fair
Love: harmonious
Lucky direction: west
1945: Keep the peace in challenging conversations.
1957: A balanced approach leads to effective solutions.
1969: Seek understanding to overcome obstacles.
1981: Thoughtful actions strengthen relationships.
1993: Foster trust through open and honest dialogue.
2005: Stay grounded while managing complex situations.
Dog
Wealth: fair
Health: good
Love: patient
Lucky direction: north
1946: Small acts of kindness enhance your relationships.
1958: Empathy paves the way for meaningful connections.
1970: Patience and understanding ease tensions.
1982: Thoughtful decisions benefit everyone involved.
1994: Stay open to others’ perspectives for better outcomes.
2006: Balance intuition with logic in all matters.
Pig
Wealth: fair
Health: good
Love: generous
Lucky direction: east
1935: Reflect on life’s blessings and share gratitude.
1947: Acts of kindness strengthen your bonds.
1959: Generosity leaves a lasting impression.
1971: Deepen connections with those who matter most.
1983: A kind gesture resonates far beyond expectations.
1995: Focus on quality time over material gifts.
2007: Your generosity uplifts those around you.
