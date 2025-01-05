 FC Anyang signs second-division scoring champion Bruno Mota
FC Anyang signs second-division scoring champion Bruno Mota

Published: 05 Jan. 2025, 14:09 Updated: 05 Jan. 2025, 17:08
FC Anyang's new signee Bruno Mota poses in a photo shared on the club's official Facebook account on Jan. 3. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

FC Anyang, newly promoted to the top division in Korean football, announced their signing of the reigning second-division scoring champion Bruno Mota on Friday.
  

Mota led the K League 2 with 16 goals in 35 matches last year for Cheonan City FC. He also recorded five assists and had the most goal involvements in the league. The 28-year-old Brazilian finished second overall with 94 shot attempts and fourth with 48 shots on goal.
  
FC Anyang earned direction promotion to the K League 1 for 2025 by winning the K League 2 with 63 points last year. They ranked fifth in goals with 51 in 36 matches and did not have anyone scoring in double figures.
  
FC Anyang said the left-footed Mota is a great finisher who can also make effective linkup plays.
  
"We expect him to play a vital role in creating scoring opportunities for us up front," the club added.
  
FC Anyang set up offseason training camp in Thailand earlier Friday.

Yonhap
