[VIDEO] Guardiola: 'Savinho has 'something special' and brilliant'
Published: 05 Jan. 2025, 17:13
-
- PAIK JI-HWAN
[email protected]
After a 4-1 win over West Ham, Pep Guardiola believes Savinho is settled in his thinking and as a result, the team is now reaping the rewards.
BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
