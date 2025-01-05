 Masterful Matsuyama stays in pole position at The Sentry
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Golf

print dictionary print

Masterful Matsuyama stays in pole position at The Sentry

Published: 05 Jan. 2025, 14:04
Hideki Matsuyama plays the 17th green during the third round of The Sentry at The Plantation Course at Kapalua in Hawaii on Jan. 4. [GETTY IMAGES]

Hideki Matsuyama plays the 17th green during the third round of The Sentry at The Plantation Course at Kapalua in Hawaii on Jan. 4. [GETTY IMAGES]

 
Hideki Matsuyama hit a career best 11 birdies en route to a stunning and bogey-free 62 and retained a one-stroke third round lead over Collin Morikawa at The Sentry, the PGA Tour’s season-opening event, on Saturday.
 

Related Article

  
The 32-year-old Matsuyama put himself in pole position for his 11th career victory by equaling the Tour’s 54-hole score in relation to par at 27-under at the Plantation Course at Kapalua in Hawaii. His three-day total of 192 also marks the tournament’s 54-hole low score to par since the event moved to Kapalua, and also Matsuyama’s career best.
  
Morikawa also shot a fine 62 playing alongside Matsuyama as the duo put on a birdie-fest in the $20 million Signature tournament, with Thomas Detry finishing the day in third place, five off the lead, and Im Sung-jae a further shot back after a tying his career low with a 62.
  
“Collin played well and I just kind of followed him, so good day,” said Matsuyama, who will take his eighth career 54-hole lead/co-lead after going bogey- free for a second straight day.
  
“It was a lot of fun,” Matsuyama said, “but I would like for him to take it easy tomorrow.”
  
After making pars on three par-5s on Friday, the Japanese 10-time Tour winner birdied all four par-5s in ideal scoring conditions to keep his nose ahead of Morikawa, who is seeking a seventh career Tour win. Matsuyama knows he needs to keep focusing on only his own game to have a chance of another win.
  
“Just have to play my game, play my best,” said Matsuyama, who won twice in 2024.
 
Im, who has three top-10s in four starts at The Sentry, kept up his fine run at Kapalua with an eagle and nine birdies to tie his career-low round on Tour. He will enter the final day six shots behind his Presidents Cup International teammate, Matsuyama.
 
Im Sung-jae hits his fairway shot on the fourth hole during the third round of The Sentry golf tournament at Plantation Course in Hawaii on Jan. 4. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Im Sung-jae hits his fairway shot on the fourth hole during the third round of The Sentry golf tournament at Plantation Course in Hawaii on Jan. 4. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
“This is a course where everybody can be aggressive and make a lot of birdies when there's no wind, so I think everybody was aggressive today, and I was also aggressive. I think it was a perfect day for me. Last year I shot 10 birdies and 10 under in the final round, but this year I shot 11 under par in the third round, so I think I'm in a good position for Sunday,” said the two-time PGA Tour winner.
  
He was delighted to snare a 60-foot eagle on the par-5 fifth hole. “Probably my best shot today,” he said. ‘I want to give myself a pat on the back because I played so well today.”

BY CHUAH CHOO CHIANG [[email protected]]
tags PGA The Sentry Hideki Matsuyama Im Sung-jae

More in Golf

Masterful Matsuyama stays in pole position at The Sentry

Yoon Ina promises to put Korean golfers back on top on the LPGA Tour

Three Korean golfers to swing into 2025 action with The Sentry in Hawaii

An exhilarating 2025 season in store on the PGA Tour

Im Sung-jae eyes PGA redemption as he targets title wins in 2025

Related Stories

Im Sung-jae ready for a major year as he begins new season at The Sentry

Matsuyama, Im and Kim enjoy fast starts at BMW Championship

Im Sung-jae enjoys superb 65 at season-opening The Sentry

Celebrating 10 years of Matsuyama magic

Matsuyama makes history with hard-fought win at FedEx St. Jude Championship
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)