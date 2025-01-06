Kospi opens higher driven by large-cap shares

Korean stocks opened higher Monday led by gains of big-cap tech shares.The Kospi added 8.86 points, or 0.36 percent, to 2,450.78 in the first 15 minutes of trading.Retail investors were on a buying mode, offsetting selling by foreigners and institutions.Samsung Electronics rose 0.37 percent, and SK hynix soared 3.9 percent.POSCO Holdings gained 0.39 percent, and Naver jumped 2.99 percent.But LG Energy Solution inched down 0.14 percent, and LG opened unchanged.Carmakers opened lower. Hyundai Motor sank 1.88 percent, and Kia lost 0.89 percent.The local currency was trading at 1,474.35 won against the greenback at 9:15 a.m., up 5.95 won from the previous session.Yonhap