 HD KSOE begins 2025 export with LNG carrier delivery
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

HD KSOE begins 2025 export with LNG carrier delivery

Published: 06 Jan. 2025, 09:48
A view of HD Hyundai Heavy Industries' Ulsan shipyard [HD HYUNDAI]

A view of HD Hyundai Heavy Industries' Ulsan shipyard [HD HYUNDAI]

 
HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) started its export activities for 2025 on Monday with the delivery of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier, according to the company.
 
According to HD KSOE, the vessel being delivered is a 174,000-cubic-meter LNG carrier ordered in June 2022 by an undisclosed Asian shipping company.
 

Related Article

 
The carrier was completed over a period of 2 1/2 years at a shipyard owned by affiliate HD Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co. in Yeongam, South Jeolla Province.
 
Other affiliates of HD KSOE — HD Hyundai Heavy Industries and HD Hyundai Mipo Dockyard  — also plan to begin the delivery of two vessels, a 16,000 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) container ship and a 2,800 TEU container ship, respectively, this week, the company said.
 
Last year, HD KSOE successfully delivered a total of 144 vessels. For 2025, the company plans to deliver 139 vessels.
 
HD KSOE expects an improvement in profitability this year as many of the ships scheduled to be delivered this year were ordered after 2022, when international ship prices began to rise.

Yonhap
tags Korea HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering

More in Industry

Jeju Air reported highest flight delays related to aircraft maintenance in H1 of 2024: data

HD KSOE begins 2025 export with LNG carrier delivery

CJ Logistics begins all-week delivery service

Gasoline and diesel prices rise for 12th consecutive week in Korea

Korean chip exports to U.S., Taiwan, Vietnam increase, cutting share of sales to China

Related Stories

HD KSOE bags $238 million order for 2 ammonia carriers

HD Korea Shipbuilding wins $500 million order for ethane carriers

KSOE clinches first LNG carrier contract of the year

HD Korea Shipbuilding wins $466M order for 4 ammonia carriers

Korea Shipbuilding wins orders for two VLCCs
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)