Jeju Air reported highest flight delays related to aircraft maintenance in H1 of 2024: data

Jeju Air, the embattled low-cost carrier (LCC) facing intense scrutiny over a recent aircraft crash that claimed 179 lives, recorded the largest number of flight delays among domestic airlines due to maintenance during the first half of 2024, government data showed Monday.According to the data from the transport ministry submitted to Rep. Lee Yeon-hee of the main opposition Democratic Party, 536 flights out of the total 52,883 during the first six months of last year were delayed due to maintenance reasons.The tally was the highest among domestic airlines, even surpassing industry-leading full-service carrier Korean Air, which had more total flights but fewer maintenance-related delays at 422.Jeju Air also significantly outpaced other LCCs, such as T'way Air, Jin Air and Air Busan C, which recorded 315, 243 and 227 delays, respectively.The rate of delays due to maintenance for Jeju Air stood at 1.01 percent, exceeding the overall industry average of 0.64 percent during the period.For 2023, Jeju Air had 943 delays due to maintenance issues. The rate of maintenance-related delays for the year was at 0.97 percent, also higher than the industry average of 0.59 percent for the year.The apparent landing gear malfunction of the crashed Jeju Air B737-800 aircraft at Muan International Airport on Dec. 29 has raised concerns that the airline might have prioritized operations over sufficient maintenance time, potentially compromising safety.The plane involved in the crash was found to have operated 13 flights in the 48 hours prior to the incident."With aircraft spending significant time in the air, the number of maintenance issues naturally increases, leading to delays. This is a typical issue that arises when airlines operate excessively with a limited number of aircraft," an industry watcher, who requested anonymity, said.Following the tragic crash, Jeju Air announced plans to cut flight operations by 10-15 percent by March to enhance operational safety.Yonhap