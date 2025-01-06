 Korea's cosmetics exports reach record high of $10.2 billion
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Korea's cosmetics exports reach record high of $10.2 billion

Published: 06 Jan. 2025, 19:13 Updated: 06 Jan. 2025, 19:14
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


A cosmetics section at a supermarket in Seoul on July 17, 2024. [YONHAP]

A cosmetics section at a supermarket in Seoul on July 17, 2024. [YONHAP]

 
Korea's exports of cosmetic products hit an all-time high last year to exceed the $10 billion level as K-beauty items enjoyed robust demand across the globe — especially in the United States and Japan. China remained the biggest importer, but its portion shrank.
 
Combined shipments of cosmetic products jumped 20.6 percent on-year to an all-time high of $10.2 billion in 2024, the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety said in a press release.
 
By country, China was the biggest importer of Korean cosmetics, with purchases worth $2.5 billion, accounting for 24.5 percent of cosmetics exports.
 
This is the first time that the figure has slipped to the 20 percent range as China’s domestic brands gain traction over Korean brands. The metric stood at 32.8 percent in 2023 and 45.4 percent in 2022.
 
On the other hand, shipments to the United States jumped 57 percent, or $690 million, to $1.9 billion, marking the highest increase among importers.
 
Japan recorded a record high of $1 billion, up 29.2 percent or $230 million.
 
The United Arab Emirates made it into the top 10 importing countries, placing ninth with $170 million.
 
“The government will strengthen cooperation with trading partner countries to help local firms continue the growth of cosmetic exports while helping them meet safety standards in the United States and China,” Oh Yu-Kyoung, minister of food and drug safety, said in the release.
 
By product type, basic skin care items took up the largest share at $7.67 billion, followed by color cosmetics at $1.35 billion.
 
The record result was bolstered by the growing popularity of Korean cultural content, such as K-pop and K-dramas, the ministry added.

BY PARK EUN-JEE, YONHAP [[email protected]]
tags Korea exports cosmetics

More in Industry

Korea's cosmetics exports reach record high of $10.2 billion

Will SK Chairman Chey Tae-won meet Nvidia's Jensen Huang at CES 2025?

Top battery makers' market share drops to lowest level in four years

Hyundai Motor chair vows more diverse hiring at New Year's event

Imported car sales fall for second straight year, but hybrids emerge on top

Related Stories

Health and cosmetics exports boom in 2020

Vegan cosmetics are so in, and very hard to define

Exports down 10.1 percent during first 10 days of May

Blush with success

Korea's exports down 11 percent during first 20 days of April
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)