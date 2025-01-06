Samsung, Celltrion to exhibit at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Korea's major biopharmaceutical companies will join the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference set to kick off in the United States next week as part of efforts to expand their presence in the global health care market, industry officials said Monday.Samsung Biologics, Samsung's biotech arm, will attend the upcoming conference set to run throughout next week in San Francisco, where CEO John Rim will deliver a presentation on the company's future business strategy, according to company officials.It will mark Samsung Biologics' ninth consecutive appearance at the annual conference.The company recently completed construction of a manufacturing facility for antibody-drug conjugates (ADC), a fast-growing drug modality for cancer treatment, and plans to open its fifth biomedicine production facility in April.Celltrion said it would showcase its product portfolio, which ranges from ADCs to biosimilar medicines, with founder and Chairman Seo Jung-jin and co-CEO Seo Jin-seok also planning to take part in the upcoming conference.Celltrion plans to commercialize 22 biopharmaceutical products by 2030, including those that have already hit the global market, such as autoimmune disease treatment Zymfentra and other biosimilars.Last month, the Korean company also established a new subsidiary to enter the global contract development and manufacturing organization market, Celltrion BioSolutions.Lotte Biologics, the biopharmaceutical arm of Lotte Group, will also join the conference, its officials said.The company's new CEO, James Park, is expected to announce operation plans for its manufacturing plant in Songdo, Incheon, as well as its ADC production facility in New York.Yonhap