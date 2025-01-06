Samsung's Vision AI makes TV your new, smart companion at CES 2025
Published: 06 Jan. 2025
They will evolve to search the web for explanations that pique viewers' curiosity or provide visually engaging answers to questions like, “Where should I travel this summer?”
Samsung Electronics envisions such a future for its TVs, as well as smart monitors and home appliance displays, according to its Vision AI, a personalized AI-powered platform that redefines the role of screens, announced in Las Vegas on Sunday.
“Samsung sees TVs not as one-directional devices for passive consumption but as interactive, intelligent partners that adapt to your needs,” said Yong Seok-woo, president and head of Samsung Electronics' display division, during the company's First Look 2025 event in Las Vegas.
The preview event precedes CES each year. During last year's edition, Samsung revealed a transparent MicroLED display for premium TVs.
Vision AI introduces features like “Click to Search,” resembling its AI smartphones' “Circle to Search,” which enables instant search results during content viewing and “Live Translate,” which provides real-time subtitle translations into Korean.
Beyond content consumption, Vision AI enhances home management with its “Home Insight” feature, offering real-time analysis of household status, including device usage history and safety updates.
Samsung’s Vision AI screens also function as AI companions, capable of handling visually intensive tasks. For instance, when asked to recommend travel destinations, the screen presents visuals of potential countries, highlights local eateries and showcases galleries worth visiting.
Samsung Electronics is committed to open partnerships with Big Tech companies such as Google and Microsoft. In collaboration with Microsoft, Samsung plans to integrate its generative AI service, Copilot, into the Smart Monitor M9, with future expansion to TV screens.
Its 2025 Neo QLED 8K, powered by the NQ8 AI Gen3 processor, was also unveiled. The processor enhances picture quality to 8K and sounds through auto remastering technology.
Eclipsa Audio, a 3-D audio technology Samsung codeveloped with Google, was also on display.
Pressing the built-in AI button instantly directs viewers to AI features, starting with personalized -greetings that reflect the current weather and time of day, along with curated recommendations for what to watch.
Holding down the AI button enables viewers to search for content, adjust picture quality and modify sound settings. This is powered by an extensive database of 1.6 billion screen modes and 40 million sound modes.
WebOS, LG Electronics' smart TV platform, will incorporate a large language model starting with this year’s smart TV lineup, allowing it to comprehend natural language and analyze user intentions. For instance, the TV can process complex queries such as. “Show me a list of action films starring a wrestler-turned-actor suitable for family viewing.”
LG Electronics also unveiled the new LG OLED evo TV lineup, which boasts screen brightness three times greater than standard organic light-emitting diode (OLED) models, achieved through its Brightness Booster Ultimate technology.
The lineup features the Alpha 11 processor, which LG touts as the industry's first AI processor for OLED TVs. This processor enhances image quality, manages brightness and adapts audio based on the viewing environment, such as furniture placement and room size.
“LG OLED evo will offer immersive viewing experiences to our customers around the world, backed by the AI-powered WebOS platform capable of delivering clearer screens,” said Park Hyung-se, head of LG Electronics' Media Solution division.
