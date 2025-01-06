 Samsung's Vision AI makes TV your new, smart companion at CES 2025
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Samsung's Vision AI makes TV your new, smart companion at CES 2025

Published: 06 Jan. 2025, 17:24
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


Yong Seok-woo, president and head of Samsung Electronics' display division, speaks to the audience during First Look 2025 in Las Vegas on Sunday. [SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS]

Yong Seok-woo, president and head of Samsung Electronics' display division, speaks to the audience during First Look 2025 in Las Vegas on Sunday. [SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS]

LAS VEGAS — The future of TVs will extend beyond simply delivering immersive video content. 
 
They will evolve to search the web for explanations that pique viewers' curiosity or provide visually engaging answers to questions like, “Where should I travel this summer?”
 

Related Article

Samsung Electronics envisions such a future for its TVs, as well as smart monitors and home appliance displays, according to its Vision AI, a personalized AI-powered platform that redefines the role of screens, announced in Las Vegas on Sunday.
 
“Samsung sees TVs not as one-directional devices for passive consumption but as interactive, intelligent partners that adapt to your needs,” said Yong Seok-woo, president and head of Samsung Electronics' display division, during the company's First Look 2025 event in Las Vegas. 
 
The preview event precedes CES each year. During last year's edition, Samsung revealed a transparent MicroLED display for premium TVs. 
 
Attendees view an 85-inch Neo QLED 8K TV at First Look 2025 in Las Vegas on Sunday. [SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS]

Attendees view an 85-inch Neo QLED 8K TV at First Look 2025 in Las Vegas on Sunday. [SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS]

“With Samsung Vision AI, we’re reimagining what screens can do, integrating entertainment, personalization and lifestyle solutions into a seamless experience that simplifies your life.”
 
Vision AI introduces features like “Click to Search,” resembling its AI smartphones' “Circle to Search,” which enables instant search results during content viewing and “Live Translate,” which provides real-time subtitle translations into Korean.
 
Beyond content consumption, Vision AI enhances home management with its “Home Insight” feature, offering real-time analysis of household status, including device usage history and safety updates.
 
Samsung’s Vision AI screens also function as AI companions, capable of handling visually intensive tasks. For instance, when asked to recommend travel destinations, the screen presents visuals of potential countries, highlights local eateries and showcases galleries worth visiting.
 
Samsung Electronics is committed to open partnerships with Big Tech companies such as Google and Microsoft. In collaboration with Microsoft, Samsung plans to integrate its generative AI service, Copilot, into the Smart Monitor M9, with future expansion to TV screens.
 
Its 2025 Neo QLED 8K, powered by the NQ8 AI Gen3 processor, was also unveiled. The processor enhances picture quality to 8K and sounds through auto remastering technology. 
 
Eclipsa Audio, a 3-D audio technology Samsung codeveloped with Google, was also on display. 
 
LG Electronics unveiled its upgraded OLED evo TV. [LG ELECTRONICS]

LG Electronics unveiled its upgraded OLED evo TV. [LG ELECTRONICS]

LG Electronics has focused on enhancing the accessibility of its AI-driven TV features with its Magic Remote Control.
 
Pressing the built-in AI button instantly directs viewers to AI features, starting with personalized -greetings that reflect the current weather and time of day, along with curated recommendations for what to watch.
 
Holding down the AI button enables viewers to search for content, adjust picture quality and modify sound settings. This is powered by an extensive database of 1.6 billion screen modes and 40 million sound modes.
 
WebOS, LG Electronics' smart TV platform, will incorporate a large language model starting with this year’s smart TV lineup, allowing it to comprehend natural language and analyze user intentions. For instance, the TV can process complex queries such as. “Show me a list of action films starring a wrestler-turned-actor suitable for family viewing.”
 
LG Electronics also unveiled the new LG OLED evo TV lineup, which boasts screen brightness three times greater than standard organic light-emitting diode (OLED) models, achieved through its Brightness Booster Ultimate technology.
 
The lineup features the Alpha 11 processor, which LG touts as the industry's first AI processor for OLED TVs. This processor enhances image quality, manages brightness and adapts audio based on the viewing environment, such as furniture placement and room size.
 
“LG OLED evo will offer immersive viewing experiences to our customers around the world, backed by the AI-powered WebOS platform capable of delivering clearer screens,” said Park Hyung-se, head of LG Electronics' Media Solution division.
 
 

BY JIN EUN-SOO [[email protected]]
tags ces 2025 samsung electronics lg electronics first look 2025

More in Industry

Will SK Chairman Chey Tae-won meet Nvidia's Jensen Huang at CES 2025?

Top battery makers' market share drops to lowest level in four years

Hyundai Motor chair vows more diverse hiring at New Year's event

Imported car sales fall for second straight year, but hybrids emerge on top

Samsung, Celltrion to exhibit at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Related Stories

More AI offerings at CES 2025 with a glimpse of quantum

Robots take center stage as Samsung and LG kick off CES 2021

Samsung, LG products win awards ahead of CES 2021

[CES 2024] Ballie vs. Q9: Samsung and LG unveil AI home robots

Will SK Chairman Chey Tae-won meet Nvidia's Jensen Huang at CES 2025?
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)