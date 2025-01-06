 Samyang Foods, maker of Buldak Ramen, to enter health care sector
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Samyang Foods, maker of Buldak Ramen, to enter health care sector

Published: 06 Jan. 2025, 16:50
Samyang Roundsquare CEO Kim Jung-soo delivers her New Year's address to employees on Jan. 6. [SAMYANG ROUNDSQUARE]

Samyang Roundsquare CEO Kim Jung-soo delivers her New Year's address to employees on Jan. 6. [SAMYANG ROUNDSQUARE]

 
Buldak Ramen maker Samyang Foods’ parent company vowed to focus on what it does best — shipping its fiery hot Buldak products, which made more than 1 trillion won ($680 million) on exports last year — and venture into the wellness and health sector in 2025.
 
Kim Jung-soo, CEO of the food and beverage (F&B) firm’s holdings company, Samyang Roundsquare, said in her New Year’s address to employees on Monday that the company will focus on three strategies: reinforce core businesses, pursue sustainable growth through the wellness and health care sector and diversify the firm’s portfolio along the value chain.
 

Related Article

In 2025, Samyang will strengthen its in-house production capabilities and global network for its core brands by increasing production volume, constructing overseas plants and localizing production, the CEO said.
 
“It is necessary that we focus on what we do best so that no competitor can follow us,” she said.
 
Kim highlighted the fact that Samyang Foods became the first Korean F&B company to reach $700 million in exports this year as well the Buldak brand’s success overseas.
 
The firm will also focus on growing its global brand Mep, which includes its Mep Taeng instant noodles, as well as its plant-based food brand JacknPulse and export-only noodle brand, Tangle. Mep was spearheaded by Samyang Foods third-generation heir Jeon Byung-woo as the “next Buldak.” It first launched in Korea in August 2023 and branched out to Thailand in December 2024 with two new flavors.
 
Samyang will expand its product portfolio to categories outside of noodles including sauces, snacks, ready-to-eat meals and beverages and also create new products in the health care category, Kim said. The company aims to find ways to add to its entire value chain in research and development, product development, production, marketing and logistics.
 
Regarding its wellness and health care business, Samyang will continue to invest in Samyang Roundhill, a pasture in Pyeongchang, Gangwon, described as a “wellness center” and a digital health care service that analyzes and suggests personalized health tips for the user.
 
“The journey to pioneer new values as a health care company will not be an easy challenge, but we will become a stronger and more flexible company through it,” the CEO said.

BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Samyang Roundsquare Samyang Foods Buldak Ramen

More in Industry

Will SK Chairman Chey Tae-won meet Nvidia's Jensen Huang at CES 2025?

Top battery makers' market share drops to lowest level in four years

Hyundai Motor chair vows more diverse hiring at New Year's event

Imported car sales fall for second straight year, but hybrids emerge on top

Samsung, Celltrion to exhibit at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Related Stories

Samyang Foods says Denmark's Buldak recall based on spice miscalculation

Samyang blazes way to record overseas revenue thanks to Buldak

Buldak blazes way to $700M in exports for Samyang Foods

Danish gov't lifts recall on Buldak Ramen after heat recalculation

Samyang Foods reports 13% net profit rise in 2020
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)