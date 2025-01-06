T'way Air to build Korea's first maintenance facility for LCCs

T'way Air said Monday it will build the country's first low-cost carrier (LCC)-dedicated aircraft maintenance facility at Incheon International Airport by 2028.The 150 billion-won (US$102.1 million) facility will be built inside a high-tech aviation complex inside the airport, the main gateway to Korea, in Incheon, west of Seoul, according to the airline.The facility will house a 15,000 square-meter (about 160,000 square-feet) two-bay hangar, along with a 20,000-square-meter workspace. It will have the capacity to simultaneously service one E-class aircraft and four medium-sized C-class aircraft. Construction is slated to commence in the first half of 2025.The announcement follows an agreement signed last week between Incheon International Airport Corp. and T'way Air regarding the facility's construction. The facility is expected to alleviate the dependence of domestic LCCs on overseas companies for aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul services, the company said.Yonhap