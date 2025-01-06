Will SK Chairman Chey Tae-won meet Nvidia's Jensen Huang at CES 2025?
Tech gurus of home and abroad, including SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, have convened at CES 2025 in Las Vegas under the recurring theme of AI, driven by industry’s unabated interest in its adoption.
A meetup between the SK chairman and Nvidia CEO is highly anticipated but could not be confirmed. The two chiefs have met in April 2024 when Chey visited Nvidia’s headquarters in Silicon Valley, as SK hynix almost exclusively supplies its high bandwidth memory chips to fuel Nvidia’s AI GPUs.
SK’s C-suite executives, including SK hynix CEO Kwak Noh-jung, SK Telecom CEO Ryu Young-sang and SK Networks President Choi Sung-hwan are attending the tech fair as well.
SK Telecom’s new AI agent Aster, tailored for global users and slated for release in the North American market this year, was unveiled for the first time globally at CES 2025. Visitors can personally test out the AI service at the venue, which is co-organized by SK affiliates SKT, SK hynix, SKC and SK Enmove.
The new agent is part of SK Telecom’s broad strategy to transition from its mainstay telecommunications business domestically to a global AI company.
SK hynix showcased its 16-layer high bandwidth memory 3E chips for the first time to global audiences at the fair. SK’s operative solutions of its data centers, AI chips and cloud services, such as Compute Express Link, and AI services in collaboration with global companies — Gauss Labs, Lambda, Anthropic, Perplexity and Penguin Solutions — were also exhibited.
LG continues to blend AI into consumer lifestyle areas such as home appliances and mobility. At its booth of AI Home Zone, visitors can experience various AI features that are monitored through LG’s smart home platform, LG ThinQ On. Sensors installed throughout home appliances are able to detect and analyze users’ voice, behavior and surrounding environment to optimally control connected devices.
Through LG ThinQ On, visitors can experience AI mobility functions. The platform is connected to a vehicle and can customize a similar environment set at the driver’s home to enhance comfort.
Another feature, known as in-cabin sensing, can be tried out by the users in a concept vehicle, which utilizes AI, cameras and sensors to quickly and accurately recognize surrounding objects and signals. It can translate foreign traffic signs in real time during driving, detect drowsiness based on the driver’s gaze and expressions, measure heart rate and recognize whether a seatbelt is fastened, aiming to prevent traffic accidents.
In retail and cosmetics, the heads of Amorepacific, Pulmuone and Lotte are scheduled to visit CES 2025.
Amorepacific Chairman and CEO Seo Kyung-bae will attend as a recipient of the CES Innovation Award given to the firm’s Wanna-Beauty AI technology. It is the sixth consecutive year Amorepacific has won the award.
The chairman will visit Samsung Electronics’ booth to view a demonstration of Amorepacific’s technology that analyzes and gives personalized tips on skincare with Samsung’s MicroLED Beauty Mirror. He is also set to meet with Amorepacific’s North American Regional Headquarters CEO to discuss U.S. projects.
Pulmuone Foods USA head Cho Kil-su will visit CES with Nam Sung-yoon, vice president of marketing at Pulmuone Foods USA and the son of Pulmuone founder Nam Seung-woo. The plant-based company does not have a booth at the event, but the two will examine the current trends in food tech.
Lotte Corporation Executive Vice President Shin Yoo-yeol, the chairman’s eldest son, will be visiting the fair in pursuit of the group’s interest in AI.
