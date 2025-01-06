 Xiaomi launches Korean subsidiary, plans store in Seoul
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Xiaomi launches Korean subsidiary, plans store in Seoul

Published: 06 Jan. 2025, 15:44
Xiaomi's new 14T [YONHAP]

Xiaomi's new 14T [YONHAP]

 
China’s Xiaomi established a Korean subsidiary in a move to strengthen its market presence with a new range of affordable smart devices set for domestic release from next week. 
 
Xiaomi products in five categories — smartphones, wearables, TVs, robot vacuum cleaners and portable batteries — set for domestic launch will be unveiled at a press event on Jan. 15, Xiaomi Korea said Monday.
 
The Korean subsidiary will set up its first offline store in Seoul soon, although the date of the shop's opening has not been disclosed.
 
The smartphone lineup that will become available in Korea includes its premium tier 14T and the latest model from the Redmi Note 14 series.
 
The Xiaomi 14T is equipped with Leica’s Summilux optical lens and covers focal lengths from 15 to 100 millimeters.
 
The device is docked with Google’s Gemini, offering AI-assisted options such as Circle to Search, which allows users to directly search for information by simply circling a given element on their screen. Its 6.67-inch active-matrix organic light-emitting diode display has a quoted peak brightness of 4,000 nits and a 144Hz refresh rate.
 
The midrange Redmi Note 14 series is known for its robust durability. The series is equipped with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. The 200-megapixel main camera is able to capture clear photos even in lowlight conditions and supports up to 30x zoom.
 

BY LEE JAE-LIM [[email protected]]
tags Xiaomi

More in Industry

Will SK Chairman Chey Tae-won meet Nvidia's Jensen Huang at CES 2025?

Top battery makers' market share drops to lowest level in four years

Hyundai Motor chair vows more diverse hiring at New Year's event

Imported car sales fall for second straight year, but hybrids emerge on top

Samsung, Celltrion to exhibit at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Related Stories

Samsung loses ground in Indian smartphone market by shipment volume in Q2

Chinese brands whomp Samsung and Apple in fast charging

Demand for OLED panels could be exactly what LG Display needs

Wireless earbuds are new battleground for phone makers

India a 'must' for Samsung after losing China phone war
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)