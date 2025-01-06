Xiaomi launches Korean subsidiary, plans store in Seoul
Published: 06 Jan. 2025, 15:44
China’s Xiaomi established a Korean subsidiary in a move to strengthen its market presence with a new range of affordable smart devices set for domestic release from next week.
Xiaomi products in five categories — smartphones, wearables, TVs, robot vacuum cleaners and portable batteries — set for domestic launch will be unveiled at a press event on Jan. 15, Xiaomi Korea said Monday.
The Korean subsidiary will set up its first offline store in Seoul soon, although the date of the shop's opening has not been disclosed.
The smartphone lineup that will become available in Korea includes its premium tier 14T and the latest model from the Redmi Note 14 series.
The Xiaomi 14T is equipped with Leica’s Summilux optical lens and covers focal lengths from 15 to 100 millimeters.
The device is docked with Google’s Gemini, offering AI-assisted options such as Circle to Search, which allows users to directly search for information by simply circling a given element on their screen. Its 6.67-inch active-matrix organic light-emitting diode display has a quoted peak brightness of 4,000 nits and a 144Hz refresh rate.
The midrange Redmi Note 14 series is known for its robust durability. The series is equipped with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. The 200-megapixel main camera is able to capture clear photos even in lowlight conditions and supports up to 30x zoom.
