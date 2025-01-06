Kia launches Smart Selection trim of Bongo truck
Published: 06 Jan. 2025, 18:42
Pictured are two Kia Bongo Smart Selection models on Jan. 6.
Kia announced the same day that it would launch a Smart Selection trim of its Bongo truck series in celebration of the line's 45th anniversary.
The company released an entry-level Smart Selection version of its K5 midsize sedan last November, in an effort to improve the model's value proposition.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
