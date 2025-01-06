 Korea first Asian nation to join Horizon Europe R&I funding program
Korea first Asian nation to join Horizon Europe R&I funding program

Published: 06 Jan. 2025, 20:06
Korea has become the first Asian country to join Horizon Europe, the world's largest multilateral research and innovation (R&I) funding program, the Ministry of Science and ICT said Monday.
 
The nation officially began participating in Horizon Europe as an associated member on Jan. 1, becoming the first Asian and the third country from outside of Europe to join the program, according to the Science Ministry.
 
Previously, New Zealand and Canada joined the program with a budget of 95.5 billion euros (US$98.5 billion) for 2021-2027.
 
Korea will engage in Pillar II of the R&I initiative, led by the European Union, which focuses on conducting joint research to address global challenges and strengthen industrial competitiveness, according to the ministry.
 
With the membership, Korean researchers will be allowed to take part in the Pillar II work program, to be unveiled in the first half of the year, with equal status to European researchers and apply for research funding from Horizon Europe.
 
Korea will also be allowed to join the initiative's program committee as an observer.
 
"Joining Horizon Europe as an associated member will be an important opportunity to strengthen research cooperation with Europe, an advanced leader in science and technology," Science Minister Yoo Sang-im said in a press release.

Yonhap
