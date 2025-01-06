Chef Edward Lee dives deep into the American culinary landscape with 'Buttermilk Graffiti'
Published: 06 Jan. 2025, 13:42
Buttermilk Graffiti
Author: Edward Lee
Publisher: Artisan
Winner of the 2019 James Beard Foundation for Best Book of the Year in Writing, "Buttermilk Graffiti" is a deep-dive exploration of the gastronomic wonders found in every corner of the United States. What about the people behind the food? What about the traditions, the innovations, the memories? A beignet from Café du Monde in New Orleans, as potent as Proust’s madeleine, inspires a narrative that tunnels through time, back to the first Creole cooks, then forward to a Korean rice-flour hoetteok pancake filled with sugar and a beignet dusted with matcha. Sixteen adventures and sixteen vibrant new chapters add to the great evolving story of American cuisine. And forty recipes created by Lee, runner-up on the hit Netflix cooking competition Culinary Class Wars, bring new dishes into our own kitchens.
