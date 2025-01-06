 'Orbital' explores from above relationship between humanity and our planet
Published: 06 Jan. 2025, 13:41 Updated: 06 Jan. 2025, 13:44
Orbital 
 
Author: Samantha Harvey
Publisher: Penguin Random House
 
Cover of ″Orbital″ by Samantha Harvey [PENGUIN RANDOM HOUSE]

Winner of the 2024 Booker Prize, "Orbital" is a novel of beauty and ambition, blending science fiction, literary fiction, and philosophical drama. Six astronauts rotate in their spacecraft above the earth, collecting meteorological data and conducting scientific experiments. But mostly, they observe. Together, they watch our silent blue planet: endless shows of spectacular beauty witnessed in a single day. The fragility of human life fills their conversations, their fears, their dreams. So far from earth, they have never felt more part — or protective — of it. They begin to ask, what is life without Earth? What is the Earth without humanity?
 
