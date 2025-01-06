 'The Trunk' a dark ride into a matchmaking service like none other
Published: 06 Jan. 2025, 13:43
The Trunk
 
Author: Kim Ryeo-ryeong
Publisher: Doubleday
 
English cover of ″The Trunk″ by Kim Ryeo-ryeong [DOUBLEDAY]

Now a major Netflix television series starring Gong Yu and Seo Hyun-Jin, "The Trunk" is a gripping feminist satire and thriller. When Inji takes a job at Wedding & Life, a popular matchmaking service, she never imagines her role will be with NM, their secretive marriage division that rents out “field spouses” to their elite clientele. Just like a real marriage, Inji’s assignments involve a wedding, some sex and a spot of housework, all tailored exactly to the client’s desires — no legal battles, no fights, no emotional baggage. Then one of Inji’s old husbands, a mysterious high-profile music producer, requests her back for another year of marriage, and Inji’s own dark past begins to unravel, as well as the sinister underbelly of the NM management, who will stop at nothing to preserve their reputation.
 
