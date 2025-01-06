University students embark on journey of self-discovery in 'No Rules Tonight'

[Book listing]: Kim Hyun Sook and Ryan Estrada: Penguin Young Readers GroupFrom the creators of "Banned Book Club" (2020) comes a young adult graphic novel about unveiling secrets, confessing your crushes and finding yourself. The setting is the 1980s in Korea, where the police are always watching and even the slightest bit of self-expression can lead to arrest. But tonight is Christmas Eve, the only night of the year when Koreans have no curfew, no obligations and no rules. It's time for the annual winter camp at Anjeon University, a full weekend, deep in the snowy mountains, with no parental supervision. But this is no ordinary getaway. Everyone has a different plan for their one night of freedom. Hyun Sook is trying to restart her banned book club but has to hide from a boy she suspects of being a spy. Taehee and Kiwoo are trying to build up the nerve to confess their feelings for one another, while Suji pines after her crush, ready to risk it all and finally tell someone the secret she's been hiding for her entire life. Acclaimed authors Kim and Estrada deliver a cinematic, hilarious and heartfelt story about the universality of growing up, making friends and falling in love.DB Books