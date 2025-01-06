Herzog's walk mirrors Schubert's themes (KOR)

Na Sung-in

The author is a music critic and director of classic music brand Poongwoldang.



The phrase “Winter Traveler” is far from romantic. Whether in Schubert’s time or today, those who travel on foot in winter encounter the same bleak scenery — relentless cold, blizzards, frostbite, disorientation and inevitable falls. In an age where modern transportation forms an intricate web of convenience, why would anyone choose to journey by foot? Yet half a century ago, someone embodied Schubert’s “Winterreise” with a modern twist: the German filmmaker Werner Herzog.



Upon hearing that Lotte Eisner, a matriarch of German cinema, was gravely ill, Herzog resolved to walk from Munich to Paris to see her. His singular conviction? That he could not “allow” her to die. This fragile hope became the fuel for his journey — a hope as tenuous as it was resolute, bordering on superstition. Yet, that very conviction, as thin as a piece of paper, steeled his determination.



Setting out from Munich on Nov. 23, 1974, Herzog arrived in Paris three weeks later, on Dec. 14. His travelogue from this period brims with scenes that seem to transpose Wilhelm Müller and Schubert’s “Winterreise” into modern times. What did Herzog’s walk signify? Was it an act of fervor, born from his refusal to passively watch a life teeter on the brink of death? Or was it a desire to share, however slightly, in Eisner’s suffering?



Herzog walked through ice, and Lotte Eisner lived to welcome him. Through this story, Herzog imparted a profound lesson: Hope is powerful, and baseless hope can be the most potent of all. Perhaps the young Schubert and his “Winterreise ” protagonist also clung to the improbable hope that their anguish might someday transform into song. Whether 200 years ago or today, winter remains the same. Yet there are always those who persevere, carrying hope, even through the ice. Schubert’s “Winterreise” and Herzog’s travelogue, “Of walking in Ice,” stand as music and testimony for all dreamers traversing the winter of their lives.



Translated using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.













베르너 헤어초크, 겨울 나그네가 되다

나성인 음악평론가·풍월당 이사



사실 ‘겨울 나그네’라는 말은 낭만적이지 않다. 슈베르트의 시대든 오늘날이든 겨울에 도보로 여행하는 이들은 같은 풍경을 만날 것이다. 추위와 눈보라에 시달리고, 동상에 걸리며, 길을 잃고 넘어질 것이다. 무엇보다 갖가지 편리한 교통 수단이 촘촘한 그물망을 이룬 오늘날, 굳이 걸어서 여행할 이유가 무엇일까. 그런데 슈베르트의 ‘겨울 나그네’를 반세기 전 몸소 체험한 이가 있다. 독일의 영화감독 베르너 헤어초크(사진)다.



그는 영화계의 대모 로테 아이스너가 위독하다는 소식을 듣고 뮌헨에서 파리까지 걸어서 그녀에게 가기로 결심한다. 로테 아이스너에게 죽음을 ‘허락할 수 없다’는 일념으로 말이다. 그 희망이 걷기의 원천이지만, 희망의 근거는 빈약하기 짝이 없다. 그러나 미신과 종이 한장 차이인 그 믿음이 행동을 더욱 결연하게 만든다.



1974년 11월 23일 뮌헨을 출발한 그는 3주 뒤인 12월 14일 파리에 도착했다. 이 기간 그가 남긴 여행기에는 빌헬름 뮐러와 슈베르트의 ‘겨울 나그네’를 현대로 옮겨 놓은 듯한 장면이 가득하다.



그의 걷기는 대체 무슨 의미였을까. 생사의 기로에 서 있는 한 인간을 보고만 있을 수 없다는 뜨거움? 그녀의 고통에 조금이나마 참여하려는 뜻이었을까.



헤어초크는 얼음 속을 걸었고, 로테 아이스너는 살아서 그를 맞이했다! 이 이야기를 통해 베르너 헤어초크는 가르쳐 주었다. 희망은 강력하며 근거 없는 희망이야말로 가장 강력하다는 것을.



어쩌면 청년 슈베르트와 그의 주인공 또한 고통이 노래로 변용될 가망 없는 미래를 소망했으리라. 200여 년 전이나 오늘이나 겨울은 마찬가지다. 그러나 얼음 속에서도 희망을 이어가는 이들이 있다.



슈베르트의 '겨울 나그네'와 헤어초크의 여행기 『얼음 속을 걷다』는 바로 인생의 겨울을 지나고 있는 모든 몽상가에게 바쳐진 음악과 기록이다.












