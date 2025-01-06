The PSS is not a private militia. Stop blocking the warrant execution. (KOR)

The execution of an arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol, who faces charges of masterminding an insurrection, has hit a roadblock due to staunch resistance from the Presidential Security Service (PSS). The National Office of Investigation under the National Police Agency has charged Park Jong-joon, chief of the PSS, and Kim Sung-hoon, deputy chief of the PSS, with obstructing official duties and summoned them for questioning. Both have refused to appear.



On Jan. 3, the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials (CIO) attempted to execute the arrest warrant at the president’s residence in Hannam-dong in central Seoul but was blocked by security personnel. The validity of the court-issued arrest warrant expires today. If the PSS once again uses physical force to obstruct law enforcement officials from carrying out their duties, those involved could face harsher legal consequences.



The PSS is a state agency established under law, not a private militia serving the interests of an individual, even if that individual is the president. Security personnel are public servants who must act in the interests of the nation as a whole. They have not only the right but the obligation to refuse illegal or unjust orders, even from their superiors. Refusing the execution of a court-issued arrest warrant is a blatant violation of the law. No one has the authority to issue such an order, nor should anyone comply with it. Security personnel must recognize that following such orders will not absolve them of legal accountability.



Acting President Choi Sang-mok must also step up and take responsibility. It is unacceptable for the CIO and the PSS to be locked in such a sharp conflict without intervention. Choi must issue clear directives to ensure the PSS cooperates with the CIO regarding the arrest warrant. With President Yoon’s duties suspended following his impeachment by the National Assembly, Choi has the legal authority to oversee and direct the PSS. Allowing social conflict and chaos to deepen by neglecting this responsibility would be an act of irresponsibility.



Yoon’s legal team has denounced the CIO’s attempt to execute the arrest warrant as illegal and has announced plans to file complaints to the prosecution against CIO Commissioner Oh Dong-woon and approximately 150 others. Grievances include actions by senior officials, such as Police Vice Commissioner General Lee Ho-young (currently acting as commissioner general) and Deputy Defense Minister Kim Sun-ho (currently acting as defense minister), who, according to Yoon’s team, failed to support the PSS and cooperated with the CIO instead. This response is nothing short of preposterous and reeks of hypocrisy.



The legal team has also challenged the warrant, claiming it improperly excludes the application of Articles 110 and 111 of the Criminal Procedure Act, which govern searches of secure facilities. However, the court dismissed the team's objection. It is time for Yoon’s side to abandon such unreasonable arguments and cooperate with the legitimate execution of the law. Only by doing so can the president preserve a shred of dignity and honor at this critical moment.



Translated using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.













경호처는 대통령 사병이 아니다…영장 방해 멈춰야



경호처 저지로 윤 대통령 영장 집행 1차 무산

부당한 명령은 거부해야…최 대행 적극 나서길





내란 우두머리 혐의를 받는 윤석열 대통령에 대한 체포영장 집행이 대통령 경호처의 완강한 방해로 난항을 겪고 있다. 경찰청 국가수사본부는 박종준 대통령 경호처장과 김성훈 경호차장을 특수공무집행방해 혐의로 입건하고 출석을 요구했지만 이들은 조사에 불응했다. 고위공직자범죄수사처(공수처)는 지난 3일 서울 한남동 대통령 관저를 찾아가 체포영장을 집행하려고 했지만 경호처 직원들의 저지에 막혀 되돌아 나왔다. 법원이 발부한 윤 대통령 체포영장의 유효기간은 오늘까지다. 만일 오늘도 경호처가 공수처 수사관들의 공무집행을 물리력으로 저지하는 불상사가 발생한다면 법적으로 더욱 무거운 처벌을 받을 수 있다.



대통령 경호처는 법률에 따라 설치된 국가기관이다. 대통령이든 그 누구든 개인의 이익을 위한 사적인 병력이 전혀 아니다. 경호처 직원들은 국민 전체를 위해 봉사해야 할 공무원 신분이고, 설사 상급자의 명령이라도 불법 부당한 명령은 거부할 권리와 의무가 있다. 법원이 합법적으로 발부한 체포영장의 집행을 거부하는 건 명백한 불법이다. 누구라도 그런 명령을 내릴 수 없고 그런 명령을 따라서도 안 된다. 경호처 직원들은 단순히 상급자의 명령을 따랐다는 것만으로는 불법행위에 대한 법적 책임을 면할 수 없다는 걸 명심해야 한다.



최상목 대통령 권한대행도 무거운 책임감을 느끼고 적극적인 역할에 나서야 한다. 둘 다 국가기관인 공수처와 경호처가 협조는커녕 날카롭게 대립하는 상황을 가만히 앉아서 지켜볼 게 아니다. 공수처의 체포영장 집행에 경호처가 협조하도록 명확한 지시를 내려줘야 한다. 국회의 탄핵소추로 윤 대통령의 직무가 정지된 상태에서 경호처를 통제할 수 있는 법적인 권한은 최 대행에게 있다. 윤 대통령에 대한 체포영장 집행을 둘러싸고 사회적 갈등과 혼란이 더욱 깊어지도록 방치하는 건 무책임한 일이다. 개인적으론 여러 가지 고민이 있겠지만 국가를 위해 결단이 필요할 땐 결단해야 한다.



윤 대통령 법률대리인단은 공수처의 영장 집행 시도가 불법이라고 주장하며 오동운 공수처장 등 150여 명을 검찰에 고발하겠다는 입장을 냈다. 그중 이호영 경찰청 차장(경찰청장 직무대행)과 김선호 국방부 차관(국방장관 직무대행)에 대해선 경호처 요청을 거부하고 공수처에 협조했다는 것을 고발 이유로 들었다. 도대체 누가 누구를 고발한다는 건지 적반하장이라고 하지 않을 수 없다. 윤 대통령 측은 보안시설 압수수색에 대한 형사소송법(110조와 111조) 적용을 배제한다는 영장 내용에 문제가 있다며 이의를 신청했지만 법원은 기각했다. 이제라도 윤 대통령 측은 무리한 주장을 거두고 정당한 법 집행에 협조하길 바란다. 그것만이 마지막 순간까지 최소한의 품위와 명예를 지킬 수 있는 길이다.





