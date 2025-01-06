국내외 스포츠팀, 제주항공 참사 애도 동참
Published: 06 Jan. 2025, 09:37
International, domestic sports teams share messages of condolence after Jeju Air disaster
국내외 스포츠 구단, 제주항공 참사 애도
Korea JoongAng Daily 온라인 기사
Monday, Dec. 30, 2024
International and domestic sports clubs shared messages of condolence on Sunday after a Jeju Air airplane crashed at Muan International Airport in South Jeolla, killing 179 passengers on Sunday.
domestic: 국내의
condolence: 애도
passenger: 승객
국내외 스포츠 구단은 일요일(12월 29일) 전남 무안국제공항에 제주항공 여객기가 추락해 승객 179명이 숨진 참사와 관련, 일제히 애도 메시지를 발표했다.
“We are deeply saddened by the tragedy at Muan International Airport,” Wolves said in a post shared in both English and Korean on their Instagram account on Sunday. “Wolves expresses its deepest condolences to all those affected by the Muan airport disaster.”
tragedy: 비극
disaster: 참사, 사고
울버햄튼은 “무안국제공항에서 발생한 비극에 깊은 슬픔을 느낀다”는 내용의 게시물을 국문과 영문으로 작성해 인스타그램에 올렸다. 게시물은 또 “울브스는 무안국제공항 여객기 사고로 피해를 입은 모든 분들께 깊은 애도를 표한다”고 밝혔다.
Wolves Korean forward Hwang Hee-chan also expressed his condolences by foregoing the usual goal celebration to stand still in silence on the pitch after scoring against Tottenham Hotspur later on the same day.
forego: (하고 싶은 것을) 포기하다
stand still: 가만히 서있다
in silence: 조용히, 침묵하여
울버햄튼의 한국인 공격수 황희찬도 이날 토트넘 홋스퍼를 상대로 득점한 뒤 세리머니를 하지 않는 대신 경기장에 조용히 서 있는 것으로 애도를 표했다.
Son Heung-min’s Tottenham, Lee Kang-in’s Paris Saint-Germain and Kim Min-jae’s Bayern Munich also shared messages offering a similar sentiment in Korean on their social media accounts.
sentiment: 정서, 감정
손흥민의 토트넘, 이강인의 파리 생제르맹, 김민재의 바이에른 뮌헨도 각각 소셜미디어 계정에 유사한 마음을 담은 국문 메시지를 공유했다.
Most domestic sports teams also shared statements on Sunday, including the entirety of the K League 1 and the majority of the KBO.
entirety: 전부, 전체
majority: 다수
모든 K리그1 팀과 다수의 KBO 팀 등 대부분의 국내 스포츠 구단도 일요일 애도 메시지를 냈다.
“We pay a tribute to victims of the Jeju Air tragedy,” K League 1 club Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors said in a statement released on Instagram on Sunday. “We sincerely express our condolences to the bereaved.”
bereaved: 유족
K리그1 팀 전북현대모터스는 “제주항공 여객기 사고 희생자분들을 추모한다” 면서 “희생자 유가족에게 진심 어린 애도를 표하며 고인의 명복을 빈다”고 일요일 인스타그램을 통해 밝혔다.
Sunday’s incident left all but two of 181 passengers and crew dead, after Jeju Air Flight 7C 2216, a Boeing 737-800 returning from Bangkok, Thailand, with 175 passengers and six crew members, reportedly veered off the runway after a crash landing and collided with a perimeter fence at Muan International Airport.
crew: 승무원
reportedly: 전하는 바에 따르면, 보도에 따르면
veer off the runway: 활주로를 이탈하다
collide: 충돌하다
perimeter fence: 주위 울타리, 외벽
일요일 사고로 승객 및 승무원 등 탑승객 181명 중 2명을 제외하고 전원 사망했다. 태국 방콕에서 돌아오던 제주항공 7C2216편(737-800)엔 승객 175명과 승무원 6명이 타고 있었다. 여객기는 착륙을 시도하던 중 추락해 활주로를 이탈한 것으로 알려졌으며 이후 무안공항 외벽과 충돌했다.
WRITTEN AND TRANSLATED BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
