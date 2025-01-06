BTS's J-Hope reveals New Year's resolutions in video message to fans
Published: 06 Jan. 2025, 13:08 Updated: 06 Jan. 2025, 13:17
BTS member J-Hope shared his New Year’s greetings along with his resolutions for the year and promised to “showcase many things this year,” in a video posted to the fan community platform Weverse on Sunday.
"I felt anxious and uncertain about my plans after being discharged from the military, but when the moment came, I was overwhelmed with joy,” said J-Hope in the video. “As I worked on various projects, I ended the year with both nervousness and excitement about what 2025 would bring.”
In terms of resolutions, the BTS members said he would "embrace this year with more maturity, striving for a journey that aligns with my values and brings satisfaction to everyone.”
“I can deeply feel that 2025 will be a very significant year for me, as nature itself reflects its importance,” J-Hope added.
J-Hope was discharged from the military in October last year, becoming the second BTS member after Jin completed his service in June. The rest of the BTS members will finish their military service by June.
“I plan to show my fans many things this year,” J-Hope said.
“In 2025, I wish you great fortune and good health. From the bottom of my heart, I cheer for your first steps of the new year. I love you, ARMY [BTS’s fan base],” J-Hope added.
J-Hope recently donated 100 million won ($68,000) through the Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association to support the victims and the bereaved families of the deadly Jeju Air plane crash, which claimed 179 lives.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
