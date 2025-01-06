Girl group 2NE1 adds two more Seoul concerts set for April this year
Published: 06 Jan. 2025, 14:30
Girl group 2NE1 has added two additional Seoul concerts to its ongoing "Welcome Back" Asian tour, YG Entertainment said Monday.
These "encore shows" will take place on April 12 and 13 at the KSPO Dome in southern Seoul.
The "Welcome Back" Asian tour began on Oct. 4, 2024, at Olympic Hall in southern Seoul, to celebrate the 15th anniversary of 2NE1's debut. YG Entertainment noted that the KSPO Dome has a capacity of 15,000, three times that of Olympic Hall.
Ticket sales for the encore concert will begin on Feb. 10 on Interpark. Sales for members of the group’s temporary fan club will open on Feb. 5. Registration for the fan club will be available from Jan. 27 through Jan. 31.
The group has performed in several major Asian cities, including Manila, Jakarta, Hong Kong, Singapore, Kobe and Tokyo, and will be in Bangkok on Jan. 25 and Taipei on Feb. 8.
2NE1 took the stage at the "SBS Gayo Daejeon," a major domestic music festival held on Dec. 25, 2024, where the group showcased several of its hit songs, including “Come Back Home” (2014), “Fire” (2009) and “I Am the Best” (2011).
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)