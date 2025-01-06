 Red Velvet's Wendy not appearing at 'SMTOWN Live' event due to personal reasons
Red Velvet's Wendy not appearing at 'SMTOWN Live' event due to personal reasons

Published: 06 Jan. 2025, 19:01
Red Velvet member Wendy [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Red Velvet member Wendy [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
Red Velvet member Wendy will not be attending the SM Entertainment concert “SMTOWN Live,” which is set to begin on Saturday in Seoul to celebrate the K-pop agency’s 30th anniversary.
 
"Red Velvet’s Wendy will not be at the upcoming ‘SMTOWN Live’ for personal reasons,” the event’s official ticket provider Melon Ticket said on Monday. “We apologize for any inconvenience caused by the lineup change, and ticket cancellations are available through Wednesday without penalty through the customer service center.”
 

Kicking off with two shows in Seoul on Saturday and Sunday, the tour will continue in Mexico City on May 9, Los Angeles on May 11, followed by London on June 28 and two concerts in Tokyo on Aug. 9 and 10.
 
Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon also announced her absence on Dec. 11, 2024. However, other stars from SM Entertainment are still set to take part in the concerts. The lineup includes BoA, TVXQ, Super Junior, SHINee, Exo, NCT, aespa, Riize, NCT Wish and virtual idol naevis.
 
SMTR25, consisting only of trainees from SM Entertainment, and some artists from SM Entertainment’s labels, including Mar Vista and SM Jazz Trio, will also take the stage at the event.
 
“SMTOWN Live” has been held in various countries around the world since 2008, including Korea, Japan, Indonesia, Chile, the United Arab Emirates, France and the United States.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
tags SM Wendy Red Velvet

