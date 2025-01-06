 Seventeen’s subunit BSS unveils track list for upcoming single release 'Teleparty'
Seventeen’s subunit BSS unveils track list for upcoming single release 'Teleparty'

Published: 06 Jan. 2025, 17:15
Boy band Seventeen’s subunit BSS [PLEDIS ENTERTAINMENT]

Boy band Seventeen’s subunit BSS, consisting of Seungkwan, DK and Hoshi, has unveiled the track list of its upcoming single “Teleparty” on Monday.
 
Scheduled for release on Jan. 8, the single will feature three tracks, including the lead track “CBZ [Prime Time],” “Happy Alone” and “Love Song.”
 

The lead track “CBZ [Prime Time]" abbreviates the Korean word for jeans and represents the phrase "youth is right now” in Korean.
 
“All three members contributed lyrics for each track on the single,” BSS’s agency Pledis Entertainment said on Monday. “Seventeen members Woozi and Bumzu were both involved in the composition of the tracks.”
 
“Teleparty” marks the subunit’s first single in two years, following its debut release, “Second Wind,” in February 2023.
 
The tracklist of BSS's upcoming single “Teleparty” [PLEDIS ENTERTAINMENT]

“Second Wind” set a record for subunit groups, selling the most units in the first week of its release. The album’s lead track, “Fighting (feat. Lee Young-ji),” topped major domestic music charts and went viral online, praised for its uplifting message and catchy melody.
 
Seventeen began its “Right Here” world tour on Oct. 12, 2024, in Goyang, Gyeonggi. After completing the U.S. and Japanese legs of the tour between October and December, the group is set to perform in Bulacan, Philippines, on Jan. 18 and 19; Singapore on Jan. 25 and 26; Jakarta, Indonesia, on Feb. 8 and 9; and Bangkok, Thailand, on Feb. 15 and 16.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
