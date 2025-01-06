Ha Jung-woo pursues targets like 'a lion' in mystery crime film 'Nocturnal'
Published: 06 Jan. 2025
KIM JI-YE
Actor Ha Jung-woo, known for his gritty performances in films “The Chaser” (2008) and “The Yellow Sea” (2010), returns to the big screen to once again show his signature raw intensity in mystery crime film “Nocturnal.”
“When I heard about the story of the script, it just so happened that I was also looking for something fresh, raw and classic around that time,” actor Ha said during the film’s press conference held in Gwangjin District, eastern Seoul, on Monday. “The offer came at the perfect moment, and it felt like everything aligned.”
Directed by Kim Jin-hwang, the film follows Min-tae, a former gang member turned construction worker, as he uncovers the truth behind his brother's mysterious death, his brother's missing wife and a best-selling novel that seems to have predicted these events.
The film features actors Ha as Min-tae, Kim Nam-gil as the best-selling author Ho-ryeong and Yoo Da-in as the brother’s wife Moon-young, alongside actors Jung Man-sik and Im Seong-jae.
It is set to be released on Feb. 5.
The Korean title of the film is "Broken," which differs from its English version. It was changed from the previous tentative Korean title, "Nocturnal," as the director believed the new title better captures Min-tae's emotions in a more intuitive way.
As the film traces the journey of a man who suddenly loses his only brother and captures the raw and unfiltered emotions of his grief, actor Ha described the film as one that "smells like gasoline," noting that every scene is filled with intensity.
“The film definitely has the elements of a thriller, with twists and drama, as well as action,” Ha said. “But, I also felt the film had a strangely compelling dramatic pull.”
Ha also said his character was like a “lion,” relentlessly pursuing his target without any second thoughts.
“It seemed like [my character’s] entire outlook on life changed after learning of his brother's death,” Ha said.
“[Before his brother’s death,] it felt as if he were a lion waiting for prey to be brought to him,” the actor added. “But after learning of his brother's death, it's as if something in him snapped. From that moment on, he became like another beast, no longer looking back, only charging toward his target and goal.”
While Ha's character is driven by a sense of responsibility to his family in his pursuit, Kim's character, Ho-ryeong, also chases the truth, motivated by the responsibility tied to his novel.
“He feels a sense of responsibility, and among the many mysterious characters [in the story], he believes that there is someone he needs to find, a need to hear the clear truth and protect his novel,” Kim said.
“It was winter at the time, and every morning, the first thing I would do was cut and trim the pipes, organizing the ones needed for the day’s work,” the director said. “As I cut the pipes, I couldn’t help but think that if I got hit by one, it would really hurt, and that thought was where [I got the idea].”
Although the film follows Min-tae, who is consumed by rage, the director emphasized that it offers much more than just that.
“As the audience follows Min-tae’s anger-fueled chase, they will likely find themselves eventually feeling a sense of compassion for humanity,” director Kim said.
