 Celebrity couple Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin donate 300 million won to hospitals
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Television

print dictionary print

Celebrity couple Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin donate 300 million won to hospitals

Published: 06 Jan. 2025, 15:37
Actors Hyun Bin, left, and Son Ye-jin [YONHAP]

Actors Hyun Bin, left, and Son Ye-jin [YONHAP]

 
Actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin have donated a total of 300 million won ($204,000) to medical institutions to help people in need, Hyun Bin’s agency Vast Entertainment said on Monday.
 
The married couple donated 150 million won each to Asan Medical Center and Samsung Medical Center. This funding will support socially marginalized people through Asan Medical Center, and promote development in pediatrics, obstetrics and gynecology at Samsung Medical Center.
 

Related Article

 
"We feel deeply grateful to help others, and we wish to share our sincere appreciation," said Hyun Bin and Son in a press release.
 
"We feel a sense of guilt when we see our son. I wish all the sick children could light up the world with their pure and genuine brightness."
 
Hyun Bin and Son tied the knot in March 2022, welcoming their son in November of the same year. They appeared as a couple in the tvN drama “Crash Landing on You” (2019-20).
 
Hyun Bin gained recognition for his roles in "Confidential Assignment 2: International” (2022) and “Harbin” (2024). Son is renowned for “The Last Princess” (2016) and “A Moment To Remember” (2004).

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
tags Hyun Bin Son Ye-jin

More in Television

'Namib' star Ko Hyun-jung posts to Instagram after receiving surgery

'Squid Game' script line causes controversy in Vietnam

'Squid Game' season 2 misses out on Golden Globe for Best Television Series

Celebrity couple Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin donate 300 million won to hospitals

'Doubt' actor Han Seok-kyu wins Grand Prize at MBC Drama Awards

Related Stories

Actors Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin welcome baby boy

Actors Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin are expecting baby boy

Son Ye-jin will sell her clothes, 'cherished items' at flea market

'Crash Landing on You' couple gets married

Actors Son Ye-jin, Hyun Bin to tie the knot
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)