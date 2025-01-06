Celebrity couple Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin donate 300 million won to hospitals
Published: 06 Jan. 2025, 15:37
Actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin have donated a total of 300 million won ($204,000) to medical institutions to help people in need, Hyun Bin’s agency Vast Entertainment said on Monday.
The married couple donated 150 million won each to Asan Medical Center and Samsung Medical Center. This funding will support socially marginalized people through Asan Medical Center, and promote development in pediatrics, obstetrics and gynecology at Samsung Medical Center.
"We feel deeply grateful to help others, and we wish to share our sincere appreciation," said Hyun Bin and Son in a press release.
"We feel a sense of guilt when we see our son. I wish all the sick children could light up the world with their pure and genuine brightness."
Hyun Bin and Son tied the knot in March 2022, welcoming their son in November of the same year. They appeared as a couple in the tvN drama “Crash Landing on You” (2019-20).
Hyun Bin gained recognition for his roles in "Confidential Assignment 2: International” (2022) and “Harbin” (2024). Son is renowned for “The Last Princess” (2016) and “A Moment To Remember” (2004).
