'Doubt' actor Han Seok-kyu wins Grand Prize at MBC Drama Awards
Published: 06 Jan. 2025, 14:07
Actor Han Seok-kyu from “Doubt” (2024) was named the winner of the Grand Prize at this year’s MBC Drama Awards, which aired on Sunday.
In his acceptance speech, Han offered his condolences regarding the Jeju Air tragedy on Dec. 29. "Even standing here feels inappropriate, and I offer my deepest apologies," Han said.
"All the gestures actors make are for the audience and viewers, but such a heartbreaking event has occurred, and it pains my heart."
"I sincerely extend my condolences to the bereaved families who have endured such a tremendous loss," Han added.
Han portrayed profiler Jang Tae-su in the MBC thriller "Doubt" (2024). The character grapples with a secret involving his daughter and is tied to murder cases. The highly acclaimed thriller began with a 5.6 percent nationwide viewership and concluded with 9.6 percent for its final episode.
"I took on this project to highlight the importance of family and I realized that family has always been the central theme of my work," Han said.
"I hoped to convey that message, and I offer my heartfelt sympathy to those who have lost loved ones. I hope you find the strength to overcome your sorrow."
Han shed tears while delivering his acceptance speech.
Han has received the Grand Prize twice for his roles in “Deep Rooted Tree” (2011) and “Dr. Romantic” (2016) at SBS Drama Awards.
Other nominees for the Grand Prize were actors Lee Ha-nee from “Knight Flower” (2024), Lee Je-hoon from “Chief Detective 1958” (2024), Kim Nam-joo from “Wonderful World” (2024), Byun Yo-han from “Black Out” (2024) and Yoo Yeon-seok from “When the Phone Rings” (2024).
Lee Ha-nee received the Top Excellence Award, sharing it with Lee Je-hoon and Yoo. Byun took home the Best Actor Award.
The live broadcast of the awards ceremony, initially scheduled for Dec. 30, was canceled following the tragic plane crash at Muan International Airport in South Jeolla on Dec. 29.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
