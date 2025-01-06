 'Namib' star Ko Hyun-jung posts to Instagram after receiving surgery
Published: 06 Jan. 2025, 18:36
Actor Ko Hyun-jung [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Actor Ko Hyun-jung [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
Actor Ko Hyun-jung has been released from hospital following surgery, Ko said on her Instagram account on Monday.
 
“It was incredibly painful, but I’m getting back on my feet after such a major operation," Ko said. "I will take good care of myself."
 

The actor posted pictures along with her message on the social platform.
 
Ko had announced prior to the operation that she would miss the press conference for Genie TV's original drama “Namib” (2024-), scheduled for Dec. 16, 2024, due to her worsening condition.
 
Actor Ko Hyun-jung in her Instagram post released on Jan. 6. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Actor Ko Hyun-jung in her Instagram post released on Jan. 6. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
Details regarding her health were not disclosed, but Ko later told local media that she had been moved to the emergency room.
 
The producers of “Namib” said on Monday that Ko does not need to film any additional scenes, as the production has been completed.
 
"Namib," featuring Ko, follows the story of Kang Su-hyun, a former star producer, as she strives to achieve her goals. The drama premiered on Dec. 23, 2024, on ENA and is available for streaming on KT Genie TV and Genie TV Mobile.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
