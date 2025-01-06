'Squid Game' season 2 misses out on Golden Globe for Best Television Series
Published: 06 Jan. 2025, 17:19
The second season of Netflix’s original series “Squid Game” (2021–) failed to nab Best Television Series at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards on Sunday.
FX/Hulu’s “Shōgun” (2024-) was named the winner of the prize. Other works nominated in the same category were Peacock’s “The Day of the Jackal” (2024-), Netflix’s “The Diplomat” (2023-), Prime Video’s “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” (2024-) and Apple TV+’s “Slow Horses” (2022-).
“Shōgun” took home awards in three more categories, with its lead actors Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai earning the titles of Best Television Male Actor and Best Television Female Actor, respectively. Tadanobu Asano won Best Supporting Male Actor.
“Shōgun” is an American historical TV series based on the eponymous 1975 novel by James Clavell. The production features mostly Japanese actors and most of the dialogue is in Japanese.
The debut season of “Squid Game” was nominated in three categories at the 79th Golden Globes in 2022: Best TV Drama, Best Actor for Lee Jung-jae and Best Supporting Actor for O Yeong-su. O, who portrayed Oh Il-nam, became the first Korean actor to win a Golden Globe.
Bong Joon-ho's "Parasite" (2019) won the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture in 2020, and Korean American director Lee Isaac Chung’s “Minari” (2021) secured the award for Best Foreign Language Film the following year.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)