More in Diplomacy

Blinken says Russia plans to share 'advanced space and satellite technology' with North Korea

U.S. Secretary of State Blinken to discuss alliance, North Korea at Seoul talks

Chinese nationals in Korea warned by embassy against participating in local rallies

Trump names aide involved in planning summits with Kim to senior White House position

U.S. Secretary of State Blinken to visit South Korea, reaffirm 'ironclad' alliance