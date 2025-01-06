Freezing temperatures, heavy snow expected to hit Korea from Tuesday
Published: 06 Jan. 2025, 18:33
This winter season’s most severe cold wave is set to hit the nation on Tuesday, with some regions expected to get 40 centimeters (15.7 inches) of snow.
According to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) on Monday, cut-off low pressure from the North will pull cold air from Siberia toward the peninsula, bombarding the nation with cold waves and heavy snowfall.
“There is a possibility of cold wave warnings being issued across most of the nation from Tuesday to Friday as cold waves enter the country from the north,” said the KMA.
A cold wave warning will likely be issued in Seoul for the first time this winter. Heavy snowfall, up to 40 centimeters, is expected in parts of North Jeolla.
Due to the influence of cold air, morning temperatures on Tuesday are forecast to drop by more than 10 degrees compared to the previous day. Strong winds will further lower the perceived temperature.
In Seoul, the morning temperature on Tuesday is expected to drop to minus 6 degrees Celsius (21.2 degrees Fahrenheit), with a wind chill of minus 11 degrees. In northern Gyeonggi and Gangwon, wind chill temperatures are expected to drop to between minus 15 and minus 20 degrees.
On Jan. 9, when the cold will peak, the morning temperature in Seoul is forecast to reach its lowest of the winter at minus 12 degrees, with a wind chill of about minus 16 degrees.
“The cold is expected to be most severe on Jan. 9 and 10, but temperatures will gradually rise above zero starting in the afternoon of Jan. 11,” said Gong Sang-min, an official at the Korea Meteorological Administration.
“Since this cold wave is expected to last for an extended period, precautions should be taken against issues like frozen water pipes.”
Heavy snow is expected mainly in the Chungcheong and Jeolla regions. The cold northwesterly winds passing over the relatively warm West Sea will create strong snow clouds. Particularly in the inland areas of North Jeolla, where the Noryeong mountain range is located, the topography will enhance the snow clouds, leading to heavy snowfall.
The forecast snowfall for Tuesday and Wednesday includes 3 to 10 centimeters in South Chungcheong, South Jeolla and Gwangju, 5 to 15 centimeters in North Jeolla and 5 to 10 centimeters in the mountainous regions of Jeju Island. Ulleungdo is also expected to receive 10 to 30 centimeters of snow.
Another round of heavy snowfall is expected on Thursday as well.
“From Jan. 7 to 9, strong and heavy snow is expected periodically, especially along the western coastline south of Chungcheong,” said Gong. “Inland areas of North Jeolla could see snowfall of up to 40 centimeters.”
