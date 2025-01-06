Many universities decide on tuition hikes for 2025 with few opting for freezes
Many private universities are increasing tuition fees for the 2025 academic year with larger increases imposed on international students, while Sungkyunkwan University is one of the few that implemented a price freeze for international students.
Sogang University's tuition deliberation committee agreed to raise undergraduate tuition by 4.85 percent for the 2025 academic year, with all nine committee members agreeing on the change. The 4.85 percent increase applies to both Korean and international students.
The Ministry of Education capped tuition hikes at 5.49 percent for 2025, calculating the figure by multiplying the average consumer price increase for the past three years by 1.5. Tuition for those admitted outside the regular admissions quota, such as international students, are not subject to the cap and can be adjusted independently.
For Sogang University's graduate school, tuition increases differed for specific programs, with the changes also applying to both Korean and international students.
Programs under Sogang University's special graduate school will all see a 2.3 percent tuition increase for the 2025 academic year.
Of the professional graduate schools, its law school will see a 5.49 percent tuition increase, the business school's E-Ph.D program will see a 10 percent increase and the Graduate School of Metaverse will have its tuition frozen. Tuition for all other programs under Sogang's professional graduate schools will increase by 2.3 percent.
General graduate school tuition for programs under the Expert Incubating Curriculum (EIC) will be the same, with the exception of Global Legal Studies. The program's tuition will increase by 50,000 won ($34) for master's students and combined master's and doctorate students in their fourth semester or earlier, while rising by 100,000 won for Ph.D students and students enrolled in their fifth semester or above for combined programs. Those in the Scholar-Incubating Curriculum (SIC) will all see a 2.3 percent tuition increase.
Sookmyung Women's University will raise international undergraduate tuition by 5 percent and international graduate tuition by 7 percent, also decided through a unanimous vote. Domestic undergraduate tuition hasn't been decided yet.
Domestic graduate school tuition will increase by 2.5 percent, with the exception of its Business School, which will have tuition frozen.
According to the university, it increased international tuition, as it needs a higher budget to invite more international students, aiming to cover part of the costs through a tuition increase.
The university is also renovating its international student dormitory that has been closed throughout last year, planning to re-open it this year. The Haebang Tower Sookmyung International House, an off-campus dorm currently used by international students due to the existing dorm's closure, will continue to be open after the refurnished dorm opens.
Chung-Ang University's tuition deliberation committee decided to increase tuition for international undergraduate and graduate students by 5 percent in a unanimous vote.
According to the meeting minutes, university officials suggested a 5 percent increase, stating the need to secure funding for international student support programs. Student representatives suggested using additional tuition revenue for international student counseling programs, agreeing on the increase on the condition that the university must designate an international student counselor to the school's counseling center.
Chung-Ang University is yet to decide tuition for domestic undergraduate and graduate students, planning to hold another meeting on Monday afternoon.
Ewha Womans University is another that has decided international student tuition first, raising international undergraduate and graduate tuition by 7 percent.
Six tuition committee members from the university and an external expert agreed, passing the agenda through a majority vote in an 11-member committee.
University officials stated an increase is needed to operate international student programs, such as the Ewha Academic Assistance System for International Student classes, Korean language learning programs and the TOPIK exam fee reimbursement program.
The remaining four, who are student representatives, disagreed, stating it is difficult to assess if a 7 percent increase is necessary with minimal supporting materials provided. The fact that many international students, surveyed by the student council, opposed last year's 8 percent tuition increase and weren't as satisfied with programs for international students were also part of the reason why they opposed.
Tuition increases for domestic undergraduates and graduates for Ewha Womans University will be decided in a meeting held on Wednesday.
Yonsei University is another eyeing a tuition hike, although the decisions aren't finalized.
In a tuition committee meeting held on Jan. 2, the university proposed a 5.49 percent tuition increase for domestic undergraduate and graduate students. If implemented, it would be the highest increase permitted under the Education Ministry's tuition cap.
For both undergraduate and graduate international students, the university suggested a 7 percent increase.
Student representatives part of the tuition committee are opposing the increase, and the university's student council is conducting an online survey until Tuesday to gather student opinions regarding the proposed hike.
Although many universities are increasing tuition, especially for international students, Sungkyunkwan University is one that has announced a freeze.
The university announced it will freeze undergraduate and graduate tuition for international students for 2025, stating there is growing competition among universities to invite talented international students.
According to the meeting minutes, the university used to be one of the schools with a big difference in tuition for domestic and international students, although tuition levels are now expected to be similar due to the school implementing a freeze for two years in a row.
Student council members part of the tuition committee also agreed to organize many international student-support programs, aiming to help students settle and make the decision to freeze tuition effective.
Tuition for Sungkyunkwan University's domestic students will be decided in a meeting on Tuesday, with student representatives also requesting a freeze.
