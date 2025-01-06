 CIO asks police to execute detention warrant for Yoon
Published: 06 Jan. 2025, 09:27
Investigators from the state anti-corruption agency walk into the entrance of impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol's official residence in Seoul on Jan. 3 to execute a warrant to detain Yoon over his failed bid to impose martial law in December. [YONHAP]

The state anticorruption agency asked the police Monday to take over the execution of a warrant to detain impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol over his failed martial law bid.
 
The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) made the request in an official letter with hours to go until the warrant's expiry.
 

"We are internally carrying out a legal review," a police official told Yonhap News Agency.
 
The CIO halted its execution of the warrant last Friday after an hourslong standoff with presidential security staff at the presidential residence.
 
The agency has been working with the police and the defense ministry's investigation unit to conduct a joint probe into Yoon's short-lived imposition of martial law on Dec. 3.
 
With the warrant set to expire at midnight, the CIO has been expected to make a second attempt at detaining Yoon or request its extension, among other options.
 
 
 

Yonhap
tags Korea CIO Yoon Suk Yeol

