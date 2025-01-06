 PSS chief booked on insurrection charges in martial law probe
Published: 06 Jan. 2025, 10:23
Presidential Security Service chief Park Chong-jun announces a statement in an unspecified area near the presidential residence in Seoul on Jan. 5. [PRESIDENTIAL SECURITY SERVICE]

The head of the Presidential Security Service (PSS) has been booked on suspicions of insurrection in an ongoing probe into President Yoon Suk Yeol's short-lived martial law imposition last month, police said Sunday.
 
Park Chong-jun, chief of the PSS, has been additionally booked for insurrection charges, a police official told local news outlet Yonhap News Agency.
 

Related Article

 
Park is known to have called in Cho Ji-ho, commissioner general of the National Police Agency, to the presidential safe house three hours before Yoon declared martial law on Dec. 3.
 
Last week, Park was booked on suspicion of obstructing special official duties, as PSS officials, along with military personnel, blocked the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials from executing a warrant to detain Yoon.
 
Police have requested Park to appear for questioning on Tuesday after he snubbed an initial request made for Saturday.
 
Park was previously questioned by the police over two occasions as a witness in the martial law probe.
 
 
 

Yonhap
tags Korea PSS Presidential Security Service Park Chong-jun

