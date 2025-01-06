 Aerial firefighters pay respects to colleague who died performing duty
Aerial firefighters pay respects to colleague who died performing duty

Published: 06 Jan. 2025, 19:23 Updated: 06 Jan. 2025, 19:38
Fellow aerial firefighters solemnly pay tribute to the late Lee Young-do, a member of the Korea Forest Service's aerial firefighting unit at a memorial service held in Taebaek, Gangwon, on Jan. 6. Lee, 32, died on Jan. 3 after falling from a helicopter while saving an injured person at Mount Seorak. 

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags Gangwon Taebaek Firefighter

