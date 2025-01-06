 Korea confirms 20th case of avian influenza this winter, over 150,000 chickens culled
Korea confirms 20th case of avian influenza this winter, over 150,000 chickens culled

Published: 06 Jan. 2025, 15:39
A vehicle sprays disinfectant along a road in Yeoju, Gyeonggi, on Dec. 27, after avian influenza broke out at an egg farm in the area. [YONHAP]

Korea has confirmed its 20th case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (AI) for this winter season at an egg farm in Gyeonggi, authorities said Monday.
 
The latest case was reported from a layer poultry farm in Yeoju, about 65 kilometers (40 miles) east of Seoul, on Saturday, according to the city government.
 

This marks the 20th highly pathogenic AI case reported across the country in this winter season.
 
Authorities have contained the area and culled some 104,000 chickens raised at the farm, as well as another 52,000 chicks at a broiler farm nearby as part of preventative measures.
 
