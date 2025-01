Rates of influenza-like illness rise as 2025 begins

A pediatric hospital in Seongbuk District, northern Seoul, is packed with young patients and their guardians on Monday afternoon. The influenza-like illness (ILI) rate during the final week of 2024 surged to 73.9 per 1,000 outpatents, marking a 136 percent increase from the previous week and the highest level since 2016, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).BY SEO JI-EUN [ [email protected]