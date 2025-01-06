 Rates of influenza-like illness rise as 2025 begins
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Rates of influenza-like illness rise as 2025 begins

Published: 06 Jan. 2025, 19:21
A pediatric hospital in Seongbuk District, northern Seoul, is packed with young patients and their guardians on Monday afternoon. [YONHAP]

A pediatric hospital in Seongbuk District, northern Seoul, is packed with young patients and their guardians on Monday afternoon. [YONHAP]

 
A pediatric hospital in Seongbuk District, northern Seoul, is packed with young patients and their guardians on Monday afternoon. The influenza-like illness (ILI) rate during the final week of 2024 surged to 73.9 per 1,000 outpatents, marking a 136 percent increase from the previous week and the highest level since 2016, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

BY SEO JI-EUN [[email protected]]
tags Korea flu

More in Social Affairs

Aerial firefighters pay respects to colleague who died performing duty

Rates of influenza-like illness rise as 2025 begins

A nation searches for answers to Jeju Air crash as initial shock subsides

Police to conduct international investigation into Japanese email claiming responsibility for Jeju Air crash

Korea confirms 20th case of avian influenza this winter, over 150,000 chickens culled

Related Stories

Flu vaccines left out of the fridge, program halted

Agriculture Ministry confirms season's first bird flu case

Ensure flu vaccine safety

Patients with flu-like symptoms increase 45% on week

4 deaths linked to vaccines by same company
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)