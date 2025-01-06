 Leaving empty-handed
Published: 06 Jan. 2025, 19:30
The chief of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) backtracked on his decision to ask the police to take over a warrant to detain impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol on Monday. The CIO instead said it would cooperate with the police to execute the warrant. Last Friday, CIO and police investigators were blocked by presidential security personnel as they attempted to approach the presidential residence. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
