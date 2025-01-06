The PSS is not a private militia. Stop blocking the warrant execution.

The execution of an arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol, who faces charges of masterminding an insurrection, has hit a roadblock due to staunch resistance from the Presidential Security Service (PSS). The National Office of Investigation under the National Police Agency has charged Park Jong-joon, chief of the PSS, and Kim Sung-hoon, deputy chief of the PSS, with obstructing official duties and summoned them for questioning. Both have refused to appear.



On Jan. 3, the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials (CIO) attempted to execute the arrest warrant at the president’s residence in Hannam-dong in central Seoul but was blocked by security personnel. The validity of the court-issued arrest warrant expires today. If the PSS once again uses physical force to obstruct law enforcement officials from carrying out their duties, those involved could face harsher legal consequences.



The PSS is a state agency established under law, not a private militia serving the interests of an individual, even if that individual is the president. Security personnel are public servants who must act in the interests of the nation as a whole. They have not only the right but the obligation to refuse illegal or unjust orders, even from their superiors. Refusing the execution of a court-issued arrest warrant is a blatant violation of the law. No one has the authority to issue such an order, nor should anyone comply with it. Security personnel must recognize that following such orders will not absolve them of legal accountability.



Acting President Choi Sang-mok must also step up and take responsibility. It is unacceptable for the CIO and the PSS to be locked in such a sharp conflict without intervention. Choi must issue clear directives to ensure the PSS cooperates with the CIO regarding the arrest warrant. With President Yoon’s duties suspended following his impeachment by the National Assembly, Choi has the legal authority to oversee and direct the PSS. Allowing social conflict and chaos to deepen by neglecting this responsibility would be an act of irresponsibility.



Yoon’s legal team has denounced the CIO’s attempt to execute the arrest warrant as illegal and has announced plans to file complaints to the prosecution against CIO Commissioner Oh Dong-woon and approximately 150 others. Grievances include actions by senior officials, such as Police Vice Commissioner General Lee Ho-young (currently acting as commissioner general) and Deputy Defense Minister Kim Sun-ho (currently acting as defense minister), who, according to Yoon’s team, failed to support the PSS and cooperated with the CIO instead. This response is nothing short of preposterous and reeks of hypocrisy.



The legal team has also challenged the warrant, claiming it improperly excludes the application of Articles 110 and 111 of the Criminal Procedure Act, which govern searches of secure facilities. However, the court dismissed the team's objection. It is time for Yoon’s side to abandon such unreasonable arguments and cooperate with the legitimate execution of the law. Only by doing so can the president preserve a shred of dignity and honor at this critical moment.



Translated using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.





