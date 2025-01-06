 Today's fortune: Jan. 6, 2025
Today's fortune: Jan. 6, 2025

Published: 06 Jan. 2025, 07:00
Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores saju (the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.
 
 
Monday, Jan. 6, 2025 (Dec. 7 on the lunar calendar)
 
Rat
Wealth: Steady
Health: Good
Love: Meeting
Lucky direction: North
 
 
1936: A peaceful and relaxing day.
1948: You may hear from relatives.
1960: Useful information may come your way.
1972: An opportunity may arise with a clear vision.
1984: You might be busy with work; embrace ambition.
1996: A new task or project may appear.
 
Ox
Wealth: Steady
Health: Good
Love: Joyful
Lucky direction: South
 
 
1937: Old relationships and familiar habits are comforting.
1949: Sticking with what works might be better than trying new things.
1961: Your plans could proceed smoothly.
1973: The motivation to work hard may arise.
1985: A glimmer of hope may emerge.
1997: Approach challenges with confidence.
 
Tiger
Wealth: Fair
Health: Fair
Love: Giving
Lucky direction: East 
 
 
1938: A routine day with little excitement.
1950: Focus on generosity rather than receiving.
1962: Take care of your health and eat well.
1974: Progress steadily and avoid rushing.
1986: Avoid overreaching or shrinking away; maintain balance.
1998: Learn at least one new thing today.
 
Rabbit
Wealth: Fair
Health: Fair
Love: Giving
Lucky direction: North
 
 
1939: Adapting to a changing world can be challenging.
1951: Parenting is never easy.
1963: Taking your time may work better than rushing.
1975: Keep a good grasp of the situation.
1987: Analyze tasks carefully before proceeding.
1999: High aspirations lead to broad perspectives.
 
Dragon
Wealth: Steady
Health: Good
Love: Joyful 
Lucky direction: North
 
 
1940: You may hear good news.
1952: A relaxed and comfortable day.
1964: It might be a productive and meaningful day.
1976: Working on a satisfying task can be enjoyable.
1988: You might get involved in profitable or interesting activities.
2000: Financial luck may align with you.
 
Snake
Wealth: Fair
Health: Fair
Love: Jealous
Lucky direction: West
 
 
1941: Balanced spending enhances your life quality.
1953: Use your savings wisely rather than hoarding.
1965: Progress step by step rather than rushing.
1977: Find a middle ground between differing opinions.
1989: Avoid envy and focus on your strengths.
2001: Embrace your individuality.
 
Horse
Wealth: Good 
Health: Excellent
Love: United
Lucky direction: South
 
 
1942: Everything about today feels worthwhile.
1954: Follow your heart; your instincts are trustworthy.
1966: Hard work could bring divine support.
1978: Opportunities might arise in every direction.
1990: You could gain authority or broaden your scope.
2002: Collaborating as a team leads to success.
 
Sheep
Wealth: Steady
Health: Good
Love: Joyful
Lucky direction: East
 
 
1943: Recognition or rewards may come your way.
1955: News or opportunities you’ve awaited might arrive.
1967: A task or project could ignite your passion.
1979: Seek both reputation and tangible rewards.
1991: Maximize benefits from your efforts.
2003: Mornings may be more favorable than afternoons.
 
Monkey
Wealth: Spending
Health: Cautious
Love: Frustrated
Lucky direction: West
 
 
1944: Let go of past regrets.
1956: Avoid holding onto unattainable goals.
1968: Be wary of overly friendly gestures.
1980: Understand your position and align yourself accordingly.
1992: Stay in the background rather than leading.
2004: White attire is your charm today.
 
Rooster
Wealth: Spending
Health: Cautious
Love: Frustrated
Lucky direction: West
 
 
1945: Accept things calmly, even if they don’t go your way.
1957: Avoid physical exertion and prioritize health.
1969: Proceed naturally without forcing outcomes.
1981: You may face unwelcome or tedious tasks.
1993: Listen carefully but speak sparingly.
2005: Unplanned expenses might arise.
 
Dog
Wealth: Steady
Health: Good
Love: Happy
Lucky direction: East
 
 
1946: Every day has its blessings.
1958: The present is better than the past or the future.
1970: Optimism and determination may boost your spirits.
1982: Happiness might fill your surroundings.
1994: A clear vision might inspire your goals.
2006: Find joy in the small things around you.
 
Pig
Wealth: Steady
Health: Good
Love: Joyful
Lucky direction: South
 
 
1935: Wise spending equals saving.
1947: Go after what seems unreachable.
1959: A joyful purchase or investment may occur.
1971: Start fresh, and start right.
1983: Begin without hesitation; the first step is always half the journey.
1995: Approach challenges with self-assurance.
2007: A perfect day for shopping. 
