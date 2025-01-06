Today's fortune: Jan. 6, 2025

Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores(the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.Wealth: SteadyHealth: GoodLove: MeetingLucky direction: North1936: A peaceful and relaxing day.1948: You may hear from relatives.1960: Useful information may come your way.1972: An opportunity may arise with a clear vision.1984: You might be busy with work; embrace ambition.1996: A new task or project may appear.Wealth: SteadyHealth: GoodLove: JoyfulLucky direction: South1937: Old relationships and familiar habits are comforting.1949: Sticking with what works might be better than trying new things.1961: Your plans could proceed smoothly.1973: The motivation to work hard may arise.1985: A glimmer of hope may emerge.1997: Approach challenges with confidence.Wealth: FairHealth: FairLove: GivingLucky direction: East1938: A routine day with little excitement.1950: Focus on generosity rather than receiving.1962: Take care of your health and eat well.1974: Progress steadily and avoid rushing.1986: Avoid overreaching or shrinking away; maintain balance.1998: Learn at least one new thing today.Wealth: FairHealth: FairLove: GivingLucky direction: North1939: Adapting to a changing world can be challenging.1951: Parenting is never easy.1963: Taking your time may work better than rushing.1975: Keep a good grasp of the situation.1987: Analyze tasks carefully before proceeding.1999: High aspirations lead to broad perspectives.Wealth: SteadyHealth: GoodLove: JoyfulLucky direction: North1940: You may hear good news.1952: A relaxed and comfortable day.1964: It might be a productive and meaningful day.1976: Working on a satisfying task can be enjoyable.1988: You might get involved in profitable or interesting activities.2000: Financial luck may align with you.Wealth: FairHealth: FairLove: JealousLucky direction: West1941: Balanced spending enhances your life quality.1953: Use your savings wisely rather than hoarding.1965: Progress step by step rather than rushing.1977: Find a middle ground between differing opinions.1989: Avoid envy and focus on your strengths.2001: Embrace your individuality.Wealth: GoodHealth: ExcellentLove: UnitedLucky direction: South1942: Everything about today feels worthwhile.1954: Follow your heart; your instincts are trustworthy.1966: Hard work could bring divine support.1978: Opportunities might arise in every direction.1990: You could gain authority or broaden your scope.2002: Collaborating as a team leads to success.Wealth: SteadyHealth: GoodLove: JoyfulLucky direction: East1943: Recognition or rewards may come your way.1955: News or opportunities you’ve awaited might arrive.1967: A task or project could ignite your passion.1979: Seek both reputation and tangible rewards.1991: Maximize benefits from your efforts.2003: Mornings may be more favorable than afternoons.Wealth: SpendingHealth: CautiousLove: FrustratedLucky direction: West1944: Let go of past regrets.1956: Avoid holding onto unattainable goals.1968: Be wary of overly friendly gestures.1980: Understand your position and align yourself accordingly.1992: Stay in the background rather than leading.2004: White attire is your charm today.Wealth: SpendingHealth: CautiousLove: FrustratedLucky direction: West1945: Accept things calmly, even if they don’t go your way.1957: Avoid physical exertion and prioritize health.1969: Proceed naturally without forcing outcomes.1981: You may face unwelcome or tedious tasks.1993: Listen carefully but speak sparingly.2005: Unplanned expenses might arise.Wealth: SteadyHealth: GoodLove: HappyLucky direction: East1946: Every day has its blessings.1958: The present is better than the past or the future.1970: Optimism and determination may boost your spirits.1982: Happiness might fill your surroundings.1994: A clear vision might inspire your goals.2006: Find joy in the small things around you.Wealth: SteadyHealth: GoodLove: JoyfulLucky direction: South1935: Wise spending equals saving.1947: Go after what seems unreachable.1959: A joyful purchase or investment may occur.1971: Start fresh, and start right.1983: Begin without hesitation; the first step is always half the journey.1995: Approach challenges with self-assurance.2007: A perfect day for shopping.