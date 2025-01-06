Today's fortune: Jan. 6, 2025
Published: 06 Jan. 2025, 07:00
Monday, Jan. 6, 2025 (Dec. 7 on the lunar calendar)
Rat
Health: Good
Love: Meeting
Lucky direction: North
1936: A peaceful and relaxing day.
1948: You may hear from relatives.
1960: Useful information may come your way.
1972: An opportunity may arise with a clear vision.
1984: You might be busy with work; embrace ambition.
1996: A new task or project may appear.
Ox
Health: Good
Love: Joyful
Lucky direction: South
1937: Old relationships and familiar habits are comforting.
1949: Sticking with what works might be better than trying new things.
1961: Your plans could proceed smoothly.
1973: The motivation to work hard may arise.
1985: A glimmer of hope may emerge.
1997: Approach challenges with confidence.
Tiger
Health: Fair
Love: Giving
Lucky direction: East
1938: A routine day with little excitement.
1950: Focus on generosity rather than receiving.
1962: Take care of your health and eat well.
1974: Progress steadily and avoid rushing.
1986: Avoid overreaching or shrinking away; maintain balance.
1998: Learn at least one new thing today.
Rabbit
Health: Fair
Love: Giving
Lucky direction: North
1939: Adapting to a changing world can be challenging.
1951: Parenting is never easy.
1963: Taking your time may work better than rushing.
1975: Keep a good grasp of the situation.
1987: Analyze tasks carefully before proceeding.
1999: High aspirations lead to broad perspectives.
Dragon
Health: Good
Love: Joyful
Lucky direction: North
1940: You may hear good news.
1952: A relaxed and comfortable day.
1964: It might be a productive and meaningful day.
1976: Working on a satisfying task can be enjoyable.
1988: You might get involved in profitable or interesting activities.
2000: Financial luck may align with you.
Snake
Health: Fair
Love: Jealous
Lucky direction: West
1941: Balanced spending enhances your life quality.
1953: Use your savings wisely rather than hoarding.
1965: Progress step by step rather than rushing.
1977: Find a middle ground between differing opinions.
1989: Avoid envy and focus on your strengths.
2001: Embrace your individuality.
Horse
Health: Excellent
Love: United
Lucky direction: South
1942: Everything about today feels worthwhile.
1954: Follow your heart; your instincts are trustworthy.
1966: Hard work could bring divine support.
1978: Opportunities might arise in every direction.
1990: You could gain authority or broaden your scope.
2002: Collaborating as a team leads to success.
Sheep
Health: Good
Love: Joyful
Lucky direction: East
1943: Recognition or rewards may come your way.
1955: News or opportunities you’ve awaited might arrive.
1967: A task or project could ignite your passion.
1979: Seek both reputation and tangible rewards.
1991: Maximize benefits from your efforts.
2003: Mornings may be more favorable than afternoons.
Monkey
Health: Cautious
Love: Frustrated
Lucky direction: West
1944: Let go of past regrets.
1956: Avoid holding onto unattainable goals.
1968: Be wary of overly friendly gestures.
1980: Understand your position and align yourself accordingly.
1992: Stay in the background rather than leading.
2004: White attire is your charm today.
Rooster
Health: Cautious
Love: Frustrated
Lucky direction: West
1945: Accept things calmly, even if they don’t go your way.
1957: Avoid physical exertion and prioritize health.
1969: Proceed naturally without forcing outcomes.
1981: You may face unwelcome or tedious tasks.
1993: Listen carefully but speak sparingly.
2005: Unplanned expenses might arise.
Dog
Health: Good
Love: Happy
Lucky direction: East
1946: Every day has its blessings.
1958: The present is better than the past or the future.
1970: Optimism and determination may boost your spirits.
1982: Happiness might fill your surroundings.
1994: A clear vision might inspire your goals.
2006: Find joy in the small things around you.
Pig
Health: Good
Love: Joyful
Lucky direction: South
1935: Wise spending equals saving.
1947: Go after what seems unreachable.
1959: A joyful purchase or investment may occur.
1971: Start fresh, and start right.
1983: Begin without hesitation; the first step is always half the journey.
1995: Approach challenges with self-assurance.
2007: A perfect day for shopping.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)