 Son Heung-min free kick against Australia named KFA goal of the year
Son Heung-min free kick against Australia named KFA goal of the year

Published: 06 Jan. 2025, 14:06 Updated: 06 Jan. 2025, 16:20
Korea's Son Heung-min celebrates scoring during the Asian Cup quarterfinal against Australia at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar on Feb. 2, 2024. [AP/YONHAP]

Son Heung-min’s AFC Asian Cup quarterfinal free kick against Australia in February last year was voted the Korea Football Association (KFA) goal of 2024, the KFA announced Monday.
 

Son’s goal received 48.8 percent of the votes cast from Dec. 5 to 26 last year by 2,607 members of KFA-owned platform PlayKFA.  
 
Son scored a decisive free kick in stoppage time against Australia that turned out to be the winner and sent Korea through to the final four.  
 
The quarterfinal against Australia was also selected as the KFA match of 2024 after receiving 64 percent of the vote. Korea won that match in dramatic fashion, with Hwang Hee-chan scoring the equalizer in the 96th minute before Son’s eventual winner.  
 
This is the second year in a row that Son has received the honor. His mid-range goal against Singapore in the second round of 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in November 2023 was the goal of that year.
 
Lee Kang-in received the second-most votes, at 23.2 percent, this year for his goal in a 2026 World Cup qualifier also against Singapore on June 6 last year, which he scored after cruising past three defenders.

BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
