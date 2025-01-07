 Investment banks lower Korea's growth forecast to 1.7% amid political chaos
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Investment banks lower Korea's growth forecast to 1.7% amid political chaos

Published: 07 Jan. 2025, 16:54
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


A street in Myeong-dong, central Seoul, appears largely empty on Dec. 23. [NEWS1]

A street in Myeong-dong, central Seoul, appears largely empty on Dec. 23. [NEWS1]

 
Major global investment banks expect the Korean economy to grow 1.7 percent this year as the country grapples with weak consumer confidence and uncertainty ahead of President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.
 
According to a report from the Korea Center for International Finance (KCIF) on Tuesday, the average growth projection for Korea this year by eight investment banks declined by 0.1 percentage points from a month earlier to 1.7 percent in December.
 

Related Article

 
The projection presents a more pessimistic outlook than the Ministry of Economy and Finance’s 1.8 percent and the Bank of Korea’s 1.9 percent.
 
Out of the eight market forecasters, JP Morgan lowered its projection by the steepest margin, from 1.7 percent in November to 1.3 percent in December.
 
JP Morgan, according to the KCIF, attributed the latest adjustment mainly to an aggravation of already weak domestic demand triggered by the martial law declaration on Dec. 3 and the political turmoil that ensued.
 
Korea’s Composite Consumer Sentiment Index fell 12.3 points from a month prior to 88.4 in December, the lowest since November 2022, according to data from the Bank of Korea on Dec. 24. The drop was the steepest since the index fell by 18.3 points in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 outbreak.  
 
HSBC also knocked down its projection from 1.9 percent to 1.7 percent. Other investment banks kept their forecasts unchanged within the 1.6 to 1.9 percent range.
 
The investment banks expected the Korean economy to see growth below the 2 percent mark next year as well, with an average rate of 1.8 percent.
 
Meanwhile, JP Morgan also inched up its inflation forecast for Korea this year from the previous 1.7 percent to 2 percent, and HSBC from 1.9 percent to 2 percent. Citi lowered its projection from 2 percent to 1.9 percent.
 
Korea’s headline inflation came at 1.9 percent in December, an acceleration from the previous month’s 1.5 percent. The central bank expected the current high won-dollar exchange rate might further stimulate inflation this year.

BY SHIN HA-NEE [[email protected]]
tags Korea GDP

More in Economy

Korea's pledged FDI hits record high in hint of optimism for 2025

Investment banks lower Korea's growth forecast to 1.7% amid political chaos

Korea's forex reserves record first rebound in three months

Former industry minister appointed ambassador-at-large for international investment

Gasoline and diesel prices rise for 12th consecutive week in Korea

Related Stories

Finance minister signals cut in growth forecast, warns of downside risks

Gov't announces plan to ease burdens on construction companies amid slowdown

Korea's economy barely grows in Q3 as export struggles persist

Economy barely grows in Q3, signaling challenges ahead

Korea's national income grows 2.4%, GDP 1.3% in Q1
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)