 Baedal Minjok, Yogiyo, Coupang Eats users rise 9 percent
Published: 07 Jan. 2025, 18:44
 
A rider receives a food delivery at a restaurant in Seoul on Jan. 7. The combined monthly active users of Baedal Minjok, Coupang Eats and Yogiyo reached 37.53 million last month, an on-year increase of 9 percent, according to mobile index data from industry tracker IGAWorks released on Jan. 6. [YONHAP]

A rider receives a food delivery at a restaurant in Seoul on Jan. 7. 
 
The combined monthly active users of Baedal Minjok, Coupang Eats and Yogiyo reached 37.53 million last month, an on-year increase of 9 percent, according to mobile index data from industry tracker IGAWorks released on Jan. 6.
 
