Hyundai, Kia achieve record sales of eco-friendly vehicles in U.S. in 2024
Published: 07 Jan. 2025, 18:05
Hyundai Motor and Kia, Korea's leading automakers, achieved their highest-ever sales of eco-friendly vehicles in the United States last year, according to the companies Tuesday.
Hyundai and Kia sold a combined total of 346,441 electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrids in the American market in 2024, marking a 24.6 percent gain from a year earlier.
It marked the highest combined tally since Hyundai and Kia began selling eco-friendly cars in the U.S. in 2011.
Hyundai sold 204,115 eco-friendly vehicles, up 27.9 percent from the previous year, while Kia sold 142,326 vehicles, marking a 20 percent on-year increase.
By fuel type, the companies sold 222,486 hybrid vehicles and 123,861 EVs. Sales of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, however, declined 61 percent to just 94 units.
Among EVs, Hyundai's Ioniq 5 sold 44,400 units, while Kia's EV9 and EV6 sold 22,017 units and 21,715 units, respectively, all setting record-high sales.
Hyundai Motor Group's total U.S. sales, including internal combustion engine cars, recorded an all-time high of 1,708,293 units last year, ranking fourth among global automobile manufacturing groups.
