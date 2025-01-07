Hyundai, Kia achieve record sales of eco-friendly vehicles in U.S. in 2024

Hyundai Motor and Kia, Korea's leading automakers, achieved their highest-ever sales of eco-friendly vehicles in the United States last year, according to the companies Tuesday.Hyundai and Kia sold a combined total of 346,441 electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrids in the American market in 2024, marking a 24.6 percent gain from a year earlier.It marked the highest combined tally since Hyundai and Kia began selling eco-friendly cars in the U.S. in 2011.Hyundai sold 204,115 eco-friendly vehicles, up 27.9 percent from the previous year, while Kia sold 142,326 vehicles, marking a 20 percent on-year increase.By fuel type, the companies sold 222,486 hybrid vehicles and 123,861 EVs. Sales of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, however, declined 61 percent to just 94 units.Among EVs, Hyundai's Ioniq 5 sold 44,400 units, while Kia's EV9 and EV6 sold 22,017 units and 21,715 units, respectively, all setting record-high sales.Hyundai Motor Group's total U.S. sales, including internal combustion engine cars, recorded an all-time high of 1,708,293 units last year, ranking fourth among global automobile manufacturing groups.Yonhap